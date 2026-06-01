Howie Mandel takes major precaution when shaking hands with OnlyFans star Sophie Rain

Howie Mandel has raised eyebrows following his recent meet up with OnlyFans' star Sophie Rain.

The meet up between the unlikely duo was documented for social media, and fans were undeniably confused how the pair's paths ended up crossing...

Rain, who has reportedly made a staggering $110 million on OnlyFans, met Mandel in recent days and the clip of them meeting has gone viral.

"Why are these two even in the same room is my first question," somebody on social media questioned.

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Another person echoed: "Why are the two in a room together should be the first question anyone should be asking?"

But it's not just gone viral because of the unexpected meet up, but because of the comedian's unusual way of greeting the 21-year-old content creator.

Howie Mandel recently met Sophie Rain (officialhowiemandel/TikTok)

One of the first things Mandel asks Rain is if she's washed her hands. He then proceeds to put on a wearable piece of plexiglass and some industrial rubber gloves before shaking hands with her.

Once he's wearing all of his pandemic-style protection, he shakes both hands with Rain and says: "What a pleasure to meet you."

Mandel's plexiglass and gloves have left a lot of people divided, with some suggesting that he was being disrespectful to the OnlyFans star.

"Not even funny just plain disrespectful," one person replied to his TikTok video.

"That was not funny at all," said another, while somebody else commented: "That’s a bit disrespectful bro, ur doing way to much."

Others suggested that Mandel was simply trying to be funny, but many pointed out that Mandel is a serious germaphobe and has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Per Mayo Clinic, OCD 'features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions'.

Defending his actions, one fan said online: "If you know Howie Mandel’s history with OCD and severe germophobia, this actually makes perfect sense. He’s been very open about it for years.

"So, that’s not disrespect—it’s accommodation for a condition he’s lived with for decades."

Mandel was diagnosed with OCD in his late 40s. Speaking to USA Today last year, he revealed how hard it is to live with and how hand shaking in particular can be triggering for him.

"For me, it’s about getting triggered into thinking there’s something on my hand, and then being stuck at a sink, scalding my hand for the next 12 hours," he explained.

Howie Mandel was diagnosed with OCD in his late 40s (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

"Not being able to carry on life (as a) husband, father and provider. I can’t show up, and my life stops. I'm in this nightmare where I think terrible things are going to happen," Mandel went on.

People with OCD may obsess over certain themes, such as: