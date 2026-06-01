Actor James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife Heather McComb has tied the knot three months after the star's tragic death.

McComb and Beek had been divorced since 2010, after tying the knot in 2003 during a Malibu ceremony. It’s said that the two met through Heather’s sister, Jennifer McComb, who guest starred on Dawson’s Creek in the late 1990s.

After the divorce, McComb later struck up a current partner, Scott Michael Campbell, with the pair tying the knot over the weekend.

In an Instagram post announcing their nuptials McComb shared a string of professional snaps from the ceremony, which took place in Missoula, Montana.

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In the caption, she gushed: “Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good. Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!"

James and Heather were married between 2003 and 2010 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget.”

In the lengthy post, the 49-year-old continued to thank everyone who took part in the big day, including the photographer, DJ and makeup artists. Signing off she wrote: “Thank you for everything.

We love you all!”

The Generation X star received floods of well wishes in the comments, with one writing: “Love everything about this because you don’t have to know any of it to see the love and joy. Congrats.”

Another penned: “Congratulations!!! You deserve all the love and beauty this life has to offer!! So happy for you!!”

James went on to marry Kimberly following the split (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

The wedding comes three months after Van Der Beek tragically passed away after suffering from colon cancer, which he went public with in November 2024.

On February 11, his loved ones announced his death on social media, with a statement that read: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Following his divorce with his first wife, Van Der Beek went on to marry film producer Kimberly Van Der Beek in 2010.

They shared six children together, Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwen, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.