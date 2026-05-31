Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor haven’t had the smoothest of relationships - and she’s now revealing exactly why she took him back after their time apart.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2000, after meeting on the set of television pilot Heat Vision and Jack just a year prior. Stiller was directing the pilot, whilst Taylor was cast as a ‘sexy sheriff.’

Stiller previously said it was ‘love at first sight’ for the pair - who went on to star in films including Zoolander and Dodgeball.

However, they sent shockwaves around Hollywood when they announced their split in 2017. In a joint statement, they said: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

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Ben and Christine found their way back to each other in 2022 (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Fans were delighted however, when the actors revealed they had reunited in 2022 - and now the Sweethearts actor has revealed what happened prior to them getting back together.

Speaking about their 2017 separation on McBride Rewind podcast, the 54 year old said the pair ‘weren’t on the same page’ with many things at the time.

Of course, she says the split was still extremely difficult, and left her feeling disappointed and heartbroken.

"It was not without a heavy heart and feeling really, even, dejected at the time," she revealed. "This is not how I imagined it was going to be."

The pair went their separate ways after 17 years of marriage, but Taylor revealed that they were in contact throughout their separation, as they were co-parenting their children, Ella and Quinlin. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the family ended up under the same roof once again - which ultimately shared their marriage.

The couple share two children together (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

They also attended zoom therapy sessions, as Taylor said they managed to work their problems out and ‘find their way back’.

“We had nothing but time,” she said of the pandemic which locked down the world in 2020.

She then opened up about how much work goes into long term marriages, urging more people to speak about their separation, in hopes they can recover their partnership.

In 2023, Taylor opened up about the split on the Drew Barrymore Show, in which she told the host: "Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions.

"I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out.”