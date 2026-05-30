Although Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind romance may feel like a fever dream, it was in fact real - with Davidson making a rare comment about his ex four years after they called it quits.

The unlikely couple dated for roughly nine months, between October 2021 and August 2022, after sparking up their relationship on the set of Saturday Night Live. Davidson was the first person Kim Kardashian entered a public relationship after her split from ex husband, Kanye West.

Despite only being together for a short amount of time, the couple seemed pretty serious, with Davidson even appeared in an episode of The Kardashians, when they attended the Met Gala together.

It didn’t seem to be a sticky breakup, with the pair citing long distance and work schedules for their split. They’ve both since moved on, with Kardashian dating F1 star Lewis Hamilton, and Davidson welcoming daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, with now ex, Elsie Hewitt.

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The couple attended the Met Gala during their short time together (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Shortly after his split from Hewitt, Davidson made a comment about his ex on his most recent episode of Netflix’s The Pete Davidson Show.

During the weekly show, the comedian welcomes friends and famous faces for a weekly hangout. Unfortunately, Kardashian wasn’t on the guest list, but he did mention her in a chat with Nikki Glaser.

“Isn’t it crazy Kim’s good at acting?” he told Glaser. “I remember when we were dating, one day she was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna be an actress.’ And I was just like, ‘F**k yeah!’ And then [she’s] just good at it and I’m like, ‘Get the f**k out of here.’ She’s so good at acting.”

Glaser, of course, has first hand experience of the SKIMs owner’s acting skills, as they co-star together in upcoming Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel.

The pair went their separate ways in 2022

“Anything she wants to do, she will do it,” Glaser said of the mom of four. “Especially if people are like, ‘You can’t do this.’ And for her to go into acting with all the public perception of her anyway, she knew - everyone’s gonna look for her to fail,” she gushed, while Davidson went on to call his ex ‘superhuman’.

“She doesn’t give a f**k, she’s unbelievable!” he continued.

It’s not the first time Kardashian has taken the small screen. She made her acting debut in 2023, featuring in Netflix’s American Horror Story, and also starred in Hulu’s All’s Fair.

Is there anything Kim Kardashian can’t do?!







