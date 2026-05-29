Olivia Plath has said that she has had two abortions using the medication mifepristone amid uncertainty over future access to the medication.

The reality TV star revealed her own personal use of the medication as part of a defence of women's reproductive rights.

According to information on Mayo Clinic, mifepristone is used in conjunction with misoprostol in order to abort a pregnancy before 70 days' gestation.

Plath, who has starred in the series Welcome to Plathville, opened up about her own experienced of terminating a pregnancy, saying that previous generations did not have access to this level of reproductive medicine.

Advert

In a video posted to her Instagram page on May 21, she said: "This is probably also a good time to mention something that I've not talked about a lot publicly, but I've actually had two abortions, and for each of those I took mifepristone."

The influencer took to her social media channel to share the message (Instagram/@oliviamarieplath)

The post also saw her promoting the My Body, My Festival in Washington DC on May 28, which will raise money to support reproductive healthcare.

In the caption, she wrote: "As someone who has benefitted from abortion healthcare, it is important to me that everyone has that same option and necessary support".

Plath spoke in her video about the changes that have happened even since her mom's generation was growing up.





"My mom didn't have the support I have to decide whether or not she wanted to be a parent or to have any kids," she said. "She was from a different generation and she lived in a pretty religious, controlling world."

Plath went on to reflect on the difficult impact she had seen this have on her family, adding: "I knew from the time I was a child that my mom had more kids than she wanted or felt that she was able to take care of. And it showed."

She revealed that she has had two abortions (Instagram/@oliviamarieplath)

The influencer and reality TV star explained that she is 'really thankful for therapy now', adding that she 'always told myself I was never going to repeat that life'.

She added: "I'm so thankful that I had the options that she didn't."

Plath shared her own story ahead of the upcoming festival for women's reproductive rights, including that she does not regret her choices.

“Having an abortion is a decision I've never regretted, truly," she said. "I knew I was not ready to be a parent.

"I never should have kids with that person. Every woman deserves that support and that autonomy over her own body."