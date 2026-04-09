Olivia Munn has opened up about an awkward moment where a male costar took issue with the way that a certain scene was playing out.

The celebrity appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and revealed how her costar had held up filming for some 45 minutes after he didn't approve of what was happening.

Although she didn't go into specifics about the precise show, or who her costar was, she did mention that it had involved them fighting together in some sort of bunker.

“There have been a few times where I’ve been filming something, and my character was either like CIA, or a cop, or something, and there’s been scenes where my character has been the one to save the other character,” she explained.

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You know the sort of scenario - two characters are forced to work together, maybe one saving the other leads to greater trust or developing their relationship.

Munn opened up about the incident (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Munn recalled how the scene was playing out, saying: “If you read the script, it was that he was guarding his side, I was guarding my side, then we switch sides and then there’s a guy that was coming for him [who] was gonna shoot him in the back, so I shoot him."

So far so good! But then Munn said that just as they were about to begin, something happened.

She said: “And then we’re about to shoot and, somehow, I guess he didn’t read the script, and in that moment, he realized, ‘Wait, wait, wait. Hold on. She can’t save me. No, no. She can’t save me'."

Munn told how her costar, who she did not name, even stopped production altogether and got 'combative with the director'.

Munn said that her costar didn't want to be saved by her (Aeon/GC Images/Getty)

Munn even joked that while he might have felt insecure about the moment, her costar had 'no insecurity about being obnoxious and everyone hearing this and being like, ‘She can’t save me! We’re not doing this'.'

In the end, Munn said that she was able to reach a compromise with her costar over the moment.

She said: “Finally, after like 45 minutes of just stopping down, I said, ‘OK, how about instead of my character saving you, it’s just that we switch because it’s time for us to switch and so this is my guy to get'."

Munn, who has starred in film and TV shows including X-Men: Apocalypse andThe Lego Ninjago Movie revealed that this was enough to placate her costar.