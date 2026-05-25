Gordon Ramsay may be one of the most recognised chefs in the world, yet despite his foul-mouthed rants on screen in shows such as Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen, this on-screen persona couldn’t be further from the truth about the man himself.

A proud father of six, the 59 year old has spared no expense or time when it comes to instilling key values and life lessons into his children - and ironically, the most vital of these, is good manners.

Revealing the revelation during an interview with Fox News Digital published on Sunday, May 24, Ramsay admitted: "The one thing I’ve taught them all, brilliantly, are manners.”

He then added: "The most important thing in life, but they cost zero.”

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This also means that his children have largely been taught to abide by skills such as active listening, respecting personal space, and basic politeness ensure everyone feels valued and comfortable - which rules out any chance of them emulating his potty-mouth.

Jack Ramsay, Matilda Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Megan Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay in 2019 (Dave Bennett/Getty Images)

The Masterchef star shares six children with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay, Megan, 28, Holly, 26, Jack, 26, Matilda, 24, Oscar, 7, and Jesse, 2.

As part of his plans to keep all of his children as grounded as possible despite his fame and wealth, the chef has set out some key rules to make sure they remain down to earth.

One of these key pillars was to encourage his children to carve their own path in life and pursue careers and passions that inspired them, rather than feeling obligated to follow in his footsteps.

So far, his older children have pursued independent careers, ranging from a Royal Marine commando to a police officer, fashion, and university studies.

He also been a vocal advocate for refraining from simply giving his children money, even in his will.

As per his current will arrangements, Ramsay doesn’t plan to leave any wealth directly to his children, instead, he has expressed a preference for using it to help them put towards a key life milestone such as a house deposit instead of merely handing them money.

His rules also include famously refusing to let his children fly in first class, stating they haven't worked hard enough to earn it and it would spoil them.

Daughter Tilly has followed in his footsteps to become a chef `(Fox via Getty Images)

Despite planning to let his children follow their own path, daughter Tilly has chosen to follow in his footsteps after falling in love with food and all things culinary.

While she has appeared in multiple cooking videos alongside her famous dad, Tilly chose not to ask him to teach her professionally and instead opted to attend culinary school in Ireland instead - a decision Gordon couldn’t be prouder of.

The chef admitted to PEOPLE “I have to give her credit for that,” he said. “Finally, one out of six wants to be a chef, which has made my entire f---ing year.”