The discovery of a body in the search for missing actor Stewart McLean has left one of his friends questioning how someone got 'the drop on' their buddy.

A missing persons investigation was launched on Monday, May 18, three days after McLean was last sighted at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia, but the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shared a tragic update on Friday, May 22.

After discovering the 45-year-old Virgin River actor's body in the Lions Bay area, local RCMP officers changed the case into a homicide investigation, which has left those closest to him bewildered.

Acting coach and personal friend Jeff Seymour spoke to the Canadian Press about McLean's disappearance and how he knew something was up, saying: "He was meticulous about everything and there would be no chance he blew it off or slept too late."

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Stewart Mclean's friend explained how he knew something was seriously wrong (Netflix)

McLean's friend added: "As soon as I heard he didn't make it on Saturday morning, I knew there was big trouble."

Seymour said his friend was a 'straight arrow' adding that it is 'so hard to comprehend when something like this happens.'

"It just doesn't make any sense. He was incredibly situationally aware,” he added of McLean's death. "I bring it up because for the life of me, I don't know how anybody could get the drop on [Stewart]."

McLean had been pursuing an acting career for the past 11 years before his tragic death, landing roles in productions like Murder in a Small Town, Happy Face, the DC show Arrow, Travelers, The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story.

McLean's representatives Lucas Talent Inc. confirmed his death and shared a dedication to the allegedly slain actor. Their statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean. I was fortunate to have worked with Stew for more than 10 years."

It continued: "He was always such a pleasure to deal with — dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny.

"Many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew's family and with our agency, and every message says the same thing: what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed. Rest in peace, Stew. xo"

What police are saying about McLean's death

Royal Canadian Mounted Police changed McLean's missing persons case into a homicide investigation (ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian law enforcement have issued a public appeal for information after finding the actor's body, with RCMP opening a murder case and passing it onto the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) .

“On May 20, IHIT deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation,” a press release from RCMP on Thursday said.

“Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation. Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was victim of homicide.

"Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp–grc.gc.ca.”

In an update a day later, Canadian law enforcement added: "As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean's activities prior to May 15, 2026.”

Separately, an IHIT officer has that they 'are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean.'

They said: "As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean's activities prior to May 15, 2026."