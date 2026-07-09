It's what we've all been waiting for, the first New Heights episode following Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's star studded wedding has dropped - as the Kansas City Chiefs star reflects on their 'Love Story'.

The celebrity couple sent fans into a frenzy when they tied the knot in Madison Square Garden last Friday, June 3. Despite attempting to keep the star-studded ceremony under wraps, paps and fans waited outside the venue for any glimpse of the couple they could get.

Unfortunately, we still haven't seen the star studded outfits, created by Jonathan Anderson for Dior Haute Couture, but the couple did confirm they had tied the knot, displaying a sign outside the iconic New York venue shortly after, which read 'JUST&T MARRIED'.

It's been reported that the couple had their 1000 guests sign NDAs but we have been told a number of small details - including the fact that music legend Stevie Nicks performed.

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Now, Kelce has released the first episode of his brotherly podcast since tying the knot - as he reflects on the proposal to his now wife.

Travis proposed to Taylor after she appeared on his New Heights podcast last summer (New Heights/YouTube)

Unfortunately, there was no extra information on the big day, with the couple still yet to speak out. However, Kelce did reveal more information on how he was feeling before their proposal last summer, which happened directly after the Cruel Summer singer appeared a special guest on the podcast.

“Ending the season with Tom Brady, pretty epic. Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, ‘I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after this,'” he revealed during the new episode.

For once, it doesn't seem like his head was in the game!

Kelce then said the episode which featured Swift will be 'one he remembers forever'.

"It's by far the most viewed episode of all time," his brother Jason added.

The couple announced they had tied the knot with a sign outside Madison Square Garden (Photo by Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to People, the July 8 episode of New Heights was pre-recorded before the star-studded wedding.

Fans are still eagerly waiting for the couple to speak out after the wedding - with many expecting a joint Instagram post, similar to their proposal.

The couple broke the internet when they posted a photo embracing each other, with Kelce on one knee, in what looked like an 'enchanted forest'.

In the caption of the post, which has a whopping 37.5 million likes, the couple penned: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

We'll just keep refreshing our Instagram feeds in the meantime...