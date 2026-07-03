From the Eras Tour to Kansas City Chiefs games and all the way down the aisle - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially husband and wife!

Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the happy news in a statement to PEOPLE, shortly after 7:30pm EST, around the same time that a giant billboard outside Madison Square Garden read: "JUST&T MARRIED!"

Along with the heartwarming news it was also revealed that both the bride and groom both wore Dior for the ceremony, with their looks designed by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections.

Tree Paine also added that the couple's shoes were custom designed by Christian Louboutin, and that Swift's jewellery was Cartier.

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The statement also went on to reveal that Swift and Kelce did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen for their special day.

Instead, Swift's brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour and Kelce's brother Jason served as his Best Man.

"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the statement announcing the marriage added.

The couple's big day came after Swift took to Instagram to announce the pair were engaged on August 26, 2025, when she shared a snap of Kelce down on one knee in a garden filled with flowers.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she wrote in a caption alongside the photo, which quickly amassed over 37.5 million likes.

In the months following the engagement, Swifties kept close eyes out for clues about the highly-anticipated wedding, which was eventually suggested to be taking place at New York's Madison Square Garden.

They've speculated on everything from the date to the guest list, using whatever apparent clues they could glean from Swift's life - with the singer having long been known for leaving clues and Easter Eggs for fans to find.

Now we finally have our confirmation, giving fans the insight they've been waiting for.

It's a Love Story! (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Prior to tying the knot, Swift told the UK's Heart Radio Breakfast show that while people might think she had been 'that type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding' her entire life, she had 'actually never thought about' what she would want until she met 'the person'.

Meanwhile Kelce told golfer Rory McIlroy during an interview on his New Heights podcast that he couldn't 'wait' to marry Swift.

The couple first got together after Kelce tried - and failed - to get Swift's attention at her Eras Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, when he failed to hand over one of the friendship bracelets he'd made for her.

Kelce and Swift got engaged in August 2025 (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After his comments got picked up by the media, Kelce finally got his moment with Swift and their relationship soon blossomed.

In an interview with GQ in August 2025, Kelce said: "When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values."

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.

Weeks before the wedding, speculation had reached fever pitch that the couple were planning to host their celebrations at Madison Square Garden.(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's NYC wedding celebrations

Weeks before the wedding, speculation had reached fever pitch that the couple were planning to host their celebrations at Madison Square Garden.

City officials confirmed a street closure permit had been filed in early June to close roads around the arena from 2 to 4 July, while the New York Times reported that several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates had booked nearby hotel rooms for the same weekend.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed officers were staffing a private event at the venue that week, though she declined to give specifics, only saying the department would ensure "the appropriate resources" were in place, as it does for all major events in the city.

Reports from CBS News suggested the plans included a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests at the arena's Infosys Theater, followed by a much larger celebration for roughly 1,000 people on the Friday night, complete with a cocktail hour on the sixth-floor concourse and a reception running into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews were spotted unloading foliage, boxes labelled "branches," and even boxes of food including lobster into the venue in the days beforehand, fuelling talk that a lavish, garden-themed set was being built inside the arena.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed officers were staffing a private event at the venue that week, though she declined to give specifics, only saying the department would ensure "the appropriate resources" were in place, (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

What clues have appeared around Madison Square Garden?

As the rumours mounted, more physical evidence began piling up outside the venue itself. Large trucks bearing loading signs reading "Garden Party" and "GP" were seen arriving throughout the week, with crews unloading stage equipment, lighting rigs and other production gear. Onlookers spotted one large black box labelled "40-inch mirror ball" being carried inside, along with a large white staircase railing, while other deliveries remained a mystery, wrapped in black fabric or packed into unmarked wooden crates. TMZ also obtained footage of crews loading what appeared to be a large gazebo into the arena just days before the event, alongside reports of drapes going up inside and mountains of food being wheeled in. Workers were also seen rolling out a carpet on the arena's steps, though outlets differed on the colour, with some reporting it as red and others insisting it had since been swapped for purple. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani leaned into the speculation himself, joking during a press conference about an incoming heatwave that "if you happen to be getting married at MSG, you will be staying inside and staying cool," after previously noting the city was hosting a World Cup match the same weekend as "Taylor Swift's wedding."

Who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Guest list details had also been fiercely guarded in the run-up. NFL star George Kittle, singer Benson Boone and actress Suki Waterhouse were among the few to confirm ahead of time that they'd been invited, while longtime friend Selena Gomez, collaborator Jack Antonoff and childhood friend Abigail Anderson Berard were also widely expected to attend.

BBC Radio 1 host Greg James reportedly received a personal invite from Swift while she was promoting her latest album. Fans were also curious whether former friend Blake Lively, who became embroiled in a public legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, would make the cut, along with model Karlie Kloss, who was reported to have received an invite. Speculation around potential performers centred on music legends Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, a theory partly fuelled by Swift wearing a "Stevie Knicks" t-shirt while courtside at a Knicks game at the arena back in June.