Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift wedding as he calls it the 'best night of my life'
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Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift wedding as he calls it the 'best night of my life'

The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed the 'best part' about getting married in Madison Square Garden

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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