Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift wedding as he calls it the 'best night of my life'

Over a month after the big day, Travis Kelce has finally broken his silence on the moment he tied the knot with Taylor Swift.

The couple set the internet alight when they confirmed they had tied the knot at New York's Madison as a sign that read 'Just T&T married' lit up outside the venue.

Ever since, fans have been searching the internet for a glimpse into the big day, and although a number of guests have briefly spoken out, including Kelce's brother Jason, the couple have kept tight-lipped, until now.

During a press conference at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp today, August 12, Kelce said: "It was a fun offseason, man, wedding was the best night of my life and I appreciate everyone who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.

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"That's about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration. But it's football, baby," he added.

The couple announced they had tied the knot with a sign outside MSG (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

That's not all - as the star also opened up about tying the knot in New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

"'MSG, man. You know, I always told myself I'd go for a playoff game when the Knicks were rocking. Then my wife went when I was stuck in minicamp, so I didn't get my opportunity to go then," he said, adding that it was 'so cool to be able to live out his childhood dream of being in that venue'.

"The Mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there," he added, before thanking the owners of the venue for giving himself and Swift 'the opportunity to do that'.

He revealed that everything was 'perfect,' but the best part? The AC, he said.

"And the AC was perfect, man, that's the best part." Kelce joked.

As of yet, the Love Story singer hasn't said anything about the wedding publicly, but there's a handful of people who have...

Travis has broken his silence on his wedding to Taylor Swift (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

What guests have said about the Kelce Swift wedding

Although it was widely reported that the 1,000 wedding guests signed NDA's before the ceremony, fans of the couple have been given crumbs of information by some guests.

ABC's Good Morning America hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan were hot on the goss shortly after the nuptials, telling viewers thatFleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks took to the stage to perform, and also confirming the couple brought their own vows.

"It's hard to imagine that a wedding that big, and with such stars could feel so personal, and so intimate," Stephanopoulos said.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason was also asked about the big day shortly after, during Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration.

"I really can't say a heck of a lot, except it was magical man, magical!" she told the interviewers.

Then, it was Jason Kelce's turn.

“It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible. They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day," he told Nevada newspaper Reno Gazette Journal.

The latest celebrity to speak out was Graham Norton, who said on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show that it was a 'lovely lovely wedding'.















