Jason Kelce‘s daughters were ‘very happy’ with their designated roles at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s New York wedding day, according to the former NFL player.

Jason, 38, revealed some new information about the major event, particularly what daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 15 months were doing during the ceremony of the century.

All eyes have been on the celebrity power couple after they said ‘I do’ at Maddison Square Garden earlier this month, with details largely being kept hush-hush.

With1,000 people attending, including the likes of Adam Sandler and Liam Hemsworth, the big day details have been trickling out slowly.

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But apparently Swift and Kelce were all about getting the family involved in the huge event, with Jason revealing that his daughters were part of the bridal party.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married! (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Jason himself revealed the news, after talking with the Nevada newspaper Reno Gazette Journal as he competed in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

There, he reportedly revealed: “It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible. They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day.”

But he wasn’t the only person to say so.

Sports commentator Rich Eisen also spoke to Entertainment Tonight on July 10 and explained: “The Kelce family is just awesome. You know, Kylie as well. Those four little girls who were sprinkling flower petals all over the place. It’s pretty cool, dude. It’s pretty cool.”

Jason Kelce revealed his daughters were flower girls (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023, and in August 2025, they took things one step further when the NFL player got down on one knee.

There hasn’t been much information about the wedding and what went down, however, it has been rumored that Stevie Knicks and Paul McCartney performed for the guests.

A source also leaked that Swift walked down the aisle to her own love songs, such as a string rendition of her iconic 'Love Story’.

As expected, people on social media had a lot to say about her talking to her own music.

A statement released by Swift's publicist after the wedding gave a little insignt into the event, with them noting: "The ceremony joined both families together, officiated by their friend Adam Sandler.

"Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man."

The statement further added that both the bride and groom wore 'Christian Dior Haute Couture' for the ceremony.

"Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry," it concluded.

Anyway, with more information coming to light as every day passes from the July 3 day, I’m sure it won’t be long until we’re revealing another tidbit.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s A-list guest list

Swift and Kelce invited 1,000 guests to their wedding - and most of them were absurdly famous, uniting the worlds of sport, music, film and TV.

Here are some of the most famous who were spotted at Madison Square Garden:

Gracie Abrams

Jack Antonoff

Sacha Baron Cohen

Simone Biles

Benson Boone

Tom Brady

Millie Bobby Brown

Camila Cabello

Sabrina Carpenter

Jessica Chastain

Stephen Colbert

Bradley Cooper

Laura Dern

Lena Dunham

Phoebe Dynevor

Kaia Gerber

Greta Gerwig

Nikki Glaser

Donald Glover

Selena Gomez

Hugh Grant

Gigi Hadid

Mariska Hargitay

Tom Hanks

Ethan Hawke

Liam Hemsworth

Greg James

Dakota Johnson

Karlie Kloss

Zoë Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez

Patrick Mahomes

Paul McCartney

Seth Myers

MGK

Conan O’Brien

Jamie Oliver

Brad Pitt

Paul Rudd

Adam Scott

Andrew Scott

Ed Sheeran

Ice Spice

Steven Spielberg

Jason Sudeikis

Chris Stapleton

Emma Stone

Reese Witherspoon