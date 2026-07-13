The Spider-Man actor was finally introduced to his namesake, historian Tom Holland, during an awkward interview after the pair both attended the London premiere of The Odyssey without crossing paths.

Tom Holland really did meet Tom Holland for the first time on Sunday (July 12), during a special episode of his The Rest Is History podcast.

The historian aired his potential frustrations with not being able to Google himself if he wanted to, given that his name twin is one of the most famous actors of his generation.

"And were I the kind of person who regularly Googled himself, I mean, you would have destroyed my ability to do that," the author noted.

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"I’m sorry, Tom," the Marvel star responded, as the other Holland added: "Well, I don’t Google myself so it’s absolutely fine."

The two Holland's also unpacked Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, with Tom starring in the upcoming film, after both attended its London premiere earlier this month.

The 58-year-old gushed about the film on X, as he wrote: "It is by some way the best cinematic adaptation of a Greek myth I have ever seen.

Tom Holland met up with Tom Holland in a special podcast episode which aired this weekend (July 12). (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

"It honours Homer while simultaneously making something new of him."

And while some users who had a sneak preview of the movie waded in with their own opinions, others in the comments were left baffled by the coincidence, with one questioning: "Bro, you're in it?"

Users online were baffled by the coincidence. (@restishistorypod/YouTube)

Another joked: "If Tom Holland meets Tom Holland the universe may implode."

As a third added: "Need a pic of you and the other Tom Holland!"

The two Tom Holland's finally met after fans urged the two to film something together. (@restishistorypod/YouTube)

And of course, the podcast host was able to pull some strings and get the actor on his show for an iconic meetup.

Outlining the plot, the 30-year-old, who recently tied the knot with his co-star Zendaya, said: "For anyone that’s familiar with The Odyssey… turning it into a film feels like you’d have to make five films [because] it’s such a vast piece of work.

"But Chris’s ability to tell that story in 130 pages while maintaining the heart and the soul of what makes the story so exciting, so emotional, so relevant today, I think it’s just such a feat."

The author attended the London premiere of the film. (David Levenson/Getty Images)

The actor further praised the iconic director's 'creative choices', noting that the film 'pushed boundaries'.

"He’s kind of pushed the boundaries of what might be deemed historically accurate or reality because that is the myth," he added.

The Odyssey his theaters July 17.