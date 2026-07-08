Eagle-eyed fans of Tom Holland have spotted a secret code inside Tom Holland's suit at the premiere of his latest project, The Odyssey.

The actor is currently doing the media rounds promoting his latest movie release, which is set to release in the US on July 17.

The world premiere for The Odyssey took place at Leicester Square in London on Sunday (July 6), with Holland opting for a stylish suit for the special occasion.

While you may be immediately drawn to the Spider-Man star's matching tuxedo and trouser combo, those with sharp eyes immediately picked up on Morse code embroidered on the pinstripe detail.

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The code cleverly read 'The Odyssey', as well as 'G&H', paying homage to the tailor Gieves & Hawkes.

In a recent interview, Holland spoke about working with director Christopher Nolan, where he spoke on the initial struggles.

The stylish suit featured Morse code (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

You see, the 30-year-old believed the famed director hated his acting to begin with, and that feeling came about when Holland was filming an emotional scene with his co-star, John Bernthal.

Speaking with Fandango, the actor said: "I think my first day for me was probably one of the most daunting experiences of my career."

Holland claimed that during takes of the scene, Nolan would abruptly yelling cut, which lead the to the Spider-Man actor and Bernthal believing they'd done a pretty rubbish job.

The pair had nothing to worry about though as the constant cutting was because of the limitations of Nolan's IMAX cameras.

Despite the advancements in technology nowadays, the cameras Nolan uses to film his incredible shots run out of film within minutes and need to be reloaded.

The cast of The Odyssey (Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage)

"And then I remember it was actually George Cottle that was like no no no. There's only 3 minutes in the match," Holland laughed in the interview.

To avoid any further worry, Nolan gave Holland a reassuring hug and a pat on the back for his work and confirmed the constant cutting was nothing to do with his acting.

Holland recalled: "And when I left that day, it wasn't until I left the set that I was like, 'Oh, I can I can totally do this."

"Like, I can swim in these waters.'"

The Odyssey is not the only movie starring Holland releasing in the coming weeks, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to hit cinemas on July 29.

The premiere for the movie is happening on July 23, so it'll be interesting to see whether Holland wears more Morse code inspired clothing for that too.