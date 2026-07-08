Taylor Swift has been slammed online as 'shallow' and 'obnoxious' after the song she walked down the aisle to has been leaked, following her enormous Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce.

Details of what many have dubbed the 'royal wedding' are gradually coming to light, despite Swift and Kelce requiring all 1,000 guests to sign strict non-disclosure agreements ahead of the ceremony on Friday (July 3).

Their big day prompted the closure of numerous roads in New York City, as the celebrity couple rented out the massive arena to celebrate with their family and friends, with hundreds of A-listers making the coveted guest list.

Details of the games played at the afterparty have been revealed, along with the luxury raffle, the food served, and the invitation designs that were sent out. But now, a source has spoken to US Weekly about the music that soundtracked the pair's special day, and the star has subsequently been blasted online.

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It's been reported that Swift walked down the aisle to her own track. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

'How shallow do you have to be to do all the things she did here?'

It feels wrong to not anticipate one of the world's biggest pop stars not playing her own tracks at her wedding, particularly when she's known for writing some of the greatest love songs of all time, as per Swifties everywhere.

So when it was revealed that Tay walked down the aisle to a string rendition of her iconic 'Love Story', people on social media had a lot to say.

"Walk down the aisle to her own music ?!?! Lol, how obnoxious," one wrote on X, while another posted: "How shallow do you have to be to do all the things she did here?"

"That is pretty darn self indulgent," a third added, as a fourth wrote: "This woman's narcissism is off the charts."

The iconic track was released in 2008 as a single from the album Fearless, which went onto spend 35 weeks at number one in the charts.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on Friday (July 3) in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden. (Aeon/GC Images)

And it's safe to say the romantic lyrics are suitable for such an occasion.

Speaking on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast in 2024, her now-husband Kelce revealed his favorite Swift songs of all time.

The NFL star said: "I really started listening to Taylor’s music when she came out with 1989. I knew who she was before that - we were the same age, so through high school and everything, I knew who Taylor was as she was getting her career started - but I think 1989 was where it really started to go crazy.

"So I’m going to say 'Blank Space', because that was like the first."

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Here are some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list who have shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

He later told Radio 1 listeners that he initially thought it was a scam when he and his wife Bella Mackie received an electronic invite to Swift and Kelce's wedding

He said: "Until we were in there, there was a huge part us, that me and Bella were like, ‘This could not be real. This could be a scam.’ So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing."

Once inside, the ceremony didn't disappoint. He went on: "You know at a wedding you sometimes get the first drink free, well this was you get the first 10,00 drinks free."

He said it was 'the best night, maybe ever'.

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”