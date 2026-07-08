Legendary journalist and broadcaster Katie Couric has opened up about a deeply alarming health scare that left her unable to remember basic facts, forget the current year, and continuously reintroduce herself to hospital staff.

The 69-year-old media icon detailed the sudden, frightening experience in a personal essay published this week on Substack, revealing how a normal weekend at a conference instantly devolved into a high-stakes emergency room visit.

Couric admitted that the episode left her completely disoriented, unable to recall hours of her day, and convinced she was actively experiencing a stroke.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 27, after Couric had traveled to give a speech at the prestigious Aspen Institute.

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Despite successfully speaking on two separate panels, she revealed that her memory of the entire afternoon has been completely wiped.

Her memories from "about noon until at least 7 p.m will stay in a big, black hole," Couric wrote. Though she took part in two panels that afternoon, Couric has "no idea what we talked about, or of what occurred when the panels ended."

Towards the end of the final panel, Couric began to act 'dizzy and out of it', prompting an intern to rush and alert her husband John Molner, who came rushing to her aid.

Both an EMT and a doctor in the audience evaluated Couric and found her ‘pulse was slightly elevated and her blood pressure was a bit high, but nothing deeply worrying.’

Katie opened up about the experience in a candid personal essay (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yet this was just the start of the nightmare as her memory continued to decline, prompting a race to the emergency room.

After arriving at Aspen Valley Hospital, medical staff began asking the broadcaster a series of routine baseline questions to check her cognitive function—with shocking results.

"When I was asked the month, the year, and who was president, I got them wrong," Couric shared. "I wasn't sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president.”

As the evening progressed, the confusion only deepened. While an emergency MRI quickly ruled out a stroke or a brain bleed, Couric's short-term memory completely misfired.

According to her husband, her mind had effectively entered a loop where she could carry on a normal conversation but could not retain any new information for more than a few minutes.

"She reintroduced herself to the nurses every time they came into the room," Molner wrote, describing the unsettling reality of watching his wife's memory reset in real-time.

Katie's husband John Molner recalled the terrifying extent of her memory loss as she reintroduced herself to nurses constantly (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

What is Transient Global Amnesia?

Doctors ultimately diagnosed the veteran anchor with Transient Global Amnesia (TGA).

TGA is a rare, sudden episode of temporary memory loss that isn't caused by a stroke or epilepsy. During an episode, a person remains fully awake, alert, and aware of their own identity, but completely loses the ability to form new memories, often leading them to ask the exact same questions repeatedly because the answers vanish within seconds.

Medical experts note that while the condition looks incredibly dramatic and terrifying to witness, it is generally benign and typically resolves entirely within 24 hours without leaving any permanent damage.

For Couric, her normal brain function finally began to return around 9:00 PM that night, though the hours in between remain completely blank.

"While this was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious," Couric concluded, expressing immense relief that she has made a full recovery.

"So ultimately, I'm relieved—even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me."