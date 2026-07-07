Adam Sandler might be the ultimate MVP after officiating the wedding of the decade, but his immediate post-wedding move is what really has people talking.

The 59-year-old comedy legend had the honor of encouraging 'I do' out of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at their star-studded wedding on Friday (July 3), but less than 48 hours after pronouncing them, Sandler was on the phone with the police.

Fortunately, the Grown Ups actor wasn't in trouble but he did have a very specific, and hilarious, request for the local authorities.

After spending the Fourth of July in his home state of New Hampshire, Sandler headed out to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the weekend.

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Upon arriving, the actor boldly called the Nantucket Police Department’s non-emergency line.

Why? Because he was absolutely desperate to find a local pickup basketball game.

Yes, I don't think that's something everyday Americans could get away with - calling the police to ask them something completely unrelated to crime... but when you're as loved as Sandler, life is sweeter!

Adam Sandler called the cops to see if they could hook him up with a basketball game! (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Public safety dispatcher Chris Reynolds revealed the bizarre interaction to the Nantucket Current, explaining exactly what the Hollywood A-lister asked him.

“Sandler said, ‘Hey, I’m here on your island and I like to play basketball. Can you tell me where there’s a basketball court I could play on?’ ” Reynolds shared.

The dispatcher happily directed the comedian to a court off Surfside Road, where a group of locals were already shooting hoops.

Local player Andrew Kesler recalled the surreal moment the mega-star pulled up to the Backus Lane court.

“Adam Sandler rolled in a car and started playing pick ups with the boys,” Kesler explained to the outlet.

“He’s like ‘guys let me stretch I’m going to hop in.’ ”

So, how did the iconic Happy Gilmore star actually perform on the pavement?

“Great passing and playmaking, decent lay-ups, hesitated to shoot the ball,” Kesler revealed.

Adam Sandler was on Nantucket today - less than 48 hours after officiating the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden - and guess what? The legendary actor stopped for a quick game of pickup basketball at the court off Backus Lane.



Andrew Kesler told… pic.twitter.com/rzPTY7ZPsU — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 6, 2026





Sandler is famously obsessed with basketball, even playing in the sweltering New York City heat just hours before officiating Swift and Kelce’s highly anticipated nuptials.

His close connection to Kelce actually blossomed on the set of the 2025 Netflix comedy Happy Gilmore 2, where the football sensation made a cameo.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sandler praised Kelce as “such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell” to work with.

“He’s like the guys I grew up with,” Sandler added.

“When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Sandler also gushed over the Grammy winner, calling Swift “incredible” in the exact same interview.

“Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been," he stated.

"My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.”