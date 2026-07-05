Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guestlist have been exposed, showing celebrity friends who didn’t seem to be invited, including one who once called her a ‘dragon’.

It’s official: The Swift-Kelce wedding has passed, with the pair tying the knot on Friday (July 3rd) at Madison Square Garden.

The celebrity couple allegedly had their 1000 guests sign NDA's, so even if we don’t know who didn’t attend, pictures might tick off those who weren’t invited.

When it comes to the T-Swift squad, they’re a kinda famous group of celebrity women.

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The friend group consists of celebs like Jaime King, Hailee Steinfeld, Sarah Hyland, Emma Stone, Lorde, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

While the members ebb and flow each year, Lively and Swift’s relationship was quite strong for a number of years – leading to Swift becoming the godmother of Lively’s children, James, Inez and Betty.

However, it doesn’t seem that she attended Swift’s wedding after the pair were rumored to have gone through a rocky patch in their friendship in light of the actress’s This Ends With Us legal case against co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The current update on the case is that Lively filed for $8 million in legal fees after the dismissal of Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against her.

The pair’s legal battle has been ongoing for two years, with Lively accusing Baldoni of harassment, sexual misconduct, and a smear campaign on the set of It Ends With Us in 2024.

Baldoni countered with his $400 million defamation-related lawsuit, which was ultimately settled out of court.

But while that was going on, some bits of information regarding Lively’s texts started to come out to the public.

Namely, hers and Swifts, as well as allegations that Lively was using her friendship with Swift to attempt to strongarm the film’s creative direction away from Baldoni.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close for some time (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Now, a couple of years later, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds were photographed attending their daughter’s horse show in Lake Placid, New York on the same day as Swift’s alleged rehearsal dinner at the Garden, per TMZ.

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lively wasn’t snapped attending the wedding either.

So, it immediately sparked concern that she hadn’t attended her close friend's wedding.

But who knows? Maybe she was there and managed to slip through the cameras.

As for who else didn't attend, People reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales were not be in attendance, despite William having previously joked about wanting to go.

Harry Styles, Swift's rumored ex also apparently wasn't there, per Yahoo. He is on tour, though.

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Blake Lively for comment.

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.