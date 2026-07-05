Nara Smith has shared an update on her daughter, Whimsy Lou, two days after informing her followers the 2-year-old had been diagnosed with cancer.

The influencer was flooded with support earlier this week when she released the candid video, in which she said herself and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, 28, learned about their daughter Whimsy Lou's illness 'late last year'.

In the initial video, Smith, 24, did not reveal what type of cancer her daughter had been diagnosed with, or her condition at the time.

Following the support from fans, Smith has now taken to Instagram to document her daughter's health journey after her cancer diagnosis.

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In a carousel of pictures, the content creator shared a picture of her daughter, with gems covering her head, after her hair had been removed due to treatment.





In her previous post, Smith told her followers that Whimsy Lou had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Elsewhere in the recent social media post, a 'Happy Birthday' banner was seen hanging over a hospital bed.

Through the pictures, the mom of four revealed she had been reading children's books about the illness to her daughter, with one titled Princess Lily and the Hair Fairy.

Towards the end of the photo carousel, Smith shared a number of family snaps including Whimsy.

One saw Nara cuddling her daughter, as a second showed her with her 9-month-old sister Fawnie Golden.

Smith's husband Lucky also featured in the photos, as he was seen in the hospital.

In the caption, the 24-year-old penned: "little warrior girl [pink bow emoji]

Nara Smith is a mom to four children (Instagram/@naraaziza)

"sharing something this vulnerable wasn’t an easy decision but seeing every message, prayer, story of a similar experience and kindness has made it a little easier.

"To every family or parent walking through something heavy right now, we’re thinking of you too [white heart emoji]."

Once again, the comment section was filled with love well wishes towards the family.

"Sending you so much love and support," read one comment, while a second said: "Sending you all so much love. You’ve got this sweet girl."

A third penned: "It won’t feel this heavy forever. wish your beautiful girl a full recovery. it will get better."

Nara and Lucky are also parents to Rumble Honey, five, Slim Easy, four, and Fawnie Golden, 9 months.

The couple became parents to their fourth child, Fawnie Golden, on Sept 27, 2025, which would have been around the time they received the devastating news.