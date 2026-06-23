The Pitt actor Moshe Kasher has been diagnosed with cancer after discovering a lump on his tonsil three months ago.

The comedian announced the 'lousy news' on Instagram on Father's Day alongside a snap of him in a hospital gown.

"Three months ago … I found a bump on my tonsil,” he posted on Sunday. "It was cancer, which did not rule so hard."

The comedian discovered the lump while working on the upcoming movie The Comeback King. The 2027 comedy also stars the likes of Glenn Powell, Madelyn Cline, Cristin Milioti, and Kumail Nanjiani. Judd Aptow is directing.

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Kasher underwent surgery last week and shared details about the procedure. He wrote that 'a Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck, leaving me with a hardcore neck scar which will make people reluctant to street fight me'.

Comedian Moshe Kasher has been diagnosed with cancer (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Joking aside, he described the ordeal as 'the most terrifying and consciousness consuming experience of my life', adding: "My life has been terror, meditation, tears, and medical planning (oh and 12 hour days on set pitching jokes)."

Going on to gush about Aptow, Kasher said: "I truly cannot believe I managed to work an entire movie while dealing with this, but Judd could not have been a more kind, supportive, and nurturing friend all while on the verge of a five hour energy overdose from his terrifying habit."

Kasher, who sadly lost his father to throat cancer, pointed out that some tonsil cancers are caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and encouraged his followers to get checked out.

Mayo Clinic says of the disease: "For many tonsil cancers, human papillomavirus is thought to have a part. Human papillomavirus, also called HPV, is a common virus that's passed through sexual contact. For most people, HPV doesn't cause any problems.

"For others, it causes changes in the cells that may one day lead to cancer. Tonsil cancer caused by HPV tends to occur at a younger age and is more likely to respond well to available treatments."

Other risk factors include tobacco use and drinking alcohol.

Kasher went on to assure his fans that he 'will get better' and that he will find out in the coming days if he needs radiation therapy or not.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.