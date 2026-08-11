The Office star Lucy Davis reveals incurable stage four breast cancer diagnosis
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The Office star Lucy Davis reveals incurable stage four breast cancer diagnosis

The 53-year-old was diagnosed a year and a half ago

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: BBC

Topics: The Office, Cancer, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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