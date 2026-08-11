The Office star Lucy Davis reveals incurable stage four breast cancer diagnosis

Lucy Davis, star of The Office UK, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with incurable Stage 4 breast cancer.

The 53-year-old shared a statement and video on Instagram, in which she told her followers she had 'kept her diagnosis to herself for a while'.

"A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, which has metastasized to my bones," she wrote, alongside a video of herself ringing a bell.

"Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo," she continued.

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"The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn’t bother getting it checked. So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything - get everything checked out:).

"As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that," she added.





Continuing in the lengthy statement, Davis said 'the pain can really be something else,' telling her followers that she 'needs to use a wheelchair' at times.

"I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it," she added, saying it's 'far harder on her family than it is on her'.

Davis also told her followers that 'humor has been the most vital' to her throughout her diagnosis, and has been asking her family and friends to 'make fun of me as much as possible,' and 'not treat her like a sick person'.

"There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell," she added.

"I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it," the star later penned.

Concluding, she wrote: "For those of you on a similar journey to mine, I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose."

Davis is best known for playing the character Dawn Tinsley in the BBC adaptation of The Office, which ran from 2001 to 2003.

Lucy starred alongside Ricky Gervais in The Office UK (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She starred alongside Ricky Gervais, Martin Freeman, and Mackenzie Crook.

The actor is the daughter of comedian, Jasper Carrott.

Davis' comments were full of well wishes from fans, with Jeremy Clarkson's daughter, Emily, writing: "Oh Lucy. all of my love to you and your family, what a wonder you are."

"With a Dad like yours Im sure your wish will be honoured right to the very end - god bless you," another comment read.

"Heartbroken to hear this, you’re one of my favourites of all time. I wish you nothing but the best and so much Love," a third wrote.

In 1997, before starring in The Office, Davis underwent a kidney transplant, donated by her mother, after being diagnosed with kidney failure.



