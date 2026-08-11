KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae blames Leonardo DiCaprio for performance mistakes that now 'haunt her'

Actor EJAE has opened up about her performance 'cracking' after spotting a certain major celebrity in the audience of the BAFTAs.

On February 22, earlier this year, KPop Demon Hunters stars Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna took to the stage in London to perform at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

The trio make up the fictional band named HUNTR/X from the hit Netflix movie and they performed the signature song from the film during the ceremony.

Not only did the performance mark their first-ever live performance outside of the US, but it was also their first time having to perform with the eyes of none other than Leonardo DiCaprio sat right in front of them in the audience.

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Singer-songwriter Kim Eun-jae - known professionally as EJAE - has since opened up about 'mistakes' she made during her performance of 'Golden' which continue to 'haunt' her.

And it's all down to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna performed at the 2026 BAFTAs (Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

She told The Times: "The BAFTAs haunt me. I made mistakes. I cracked a little bit on the high notes. Leonardo DiCaprio was [in the audience] right in front of me and he was not smiling.

"It was already so nerve-racking to be in front of all these celebrities, and then I look up and lock eyes with Leonardo DiCaprio? Come on."

The specific high note in question? The note which comes with the line, 'born to be'.

The star admitted: "[DiCaprio] is what put me off. He made me so nervous."

Despite her nerves and 'mistake,' EJAE's performance was still readily received from others in the audience and fans online.

Anyone would be a bit nervous eh? (Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

DiCaprio's One Battle After Another co-star, Chase Infiniti, was seen singing along in the crowds, as per Variety.

A social media user wrote: "Wait the cracking voice is actually genius. it's like in the movie but then she overcomes it and hits the rest of notes; Love that they aren't lip syncing. We need to encourage reality and not filters."

Another added: "Just like the movie, her voice cracked at first but ended up pulling those incredible notes; The crowd looked like they were asleep, except for a few people, it’s such a catchy song I don’t understand how you can’t enjoy it."

The Brit Awards a week later were less nerve-wracking, EJAE noting how 'heartwarming and helpful,' it was to hear fans and kids telling her: "Rumi, you got this!"

And she certainly 'got it,' given the song went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media too.

Not only this, but 'Golden' marked the first time a K-Pop sung had won a Grammy too.