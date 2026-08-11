Anne Hathaway has four-word response to claims she faked her pregnancy after red carpet look
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Anne Hathaway has four-word response to claims she faked her pregnancy after red carpet look

The actress also addressed a viral wardrobe mishap and opened up about a past miscarriage

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Anne Hathaway

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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