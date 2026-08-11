Anne Hathaway has four-word response to claims she faked her pregnancy after red carpet look

Anne Hathaway has hit back at trolls who accused her of faking her pregnancy, after stepping out on a red carpet in a stomach-baring crop top over the weekend.

The 43-year-old actress attended the premiere of her new film The End of Oak Street in California on Sunday, August 9, wearing a powder-blue high-neck top with a long train, paired with baggy jeans and red heels.

Sharing a video of herself getting ready for and attending the event on Instagram, Hathaway addressed the speculation head-on, captioning the post: 'Fake hair, real bump', alongside a string of emojis, before joking that her outfit had 'literally' melted in the heat.

Some social media users questioned whether Anne's baby bump was real, comparing it to a prosthetic (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

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The comments came after some social media users questioned the shape of her bump, with one person writing on X that it looked 'so perfectly round and photo ready'.

They said: "Nothing screams real pregnancy like a bump so perfectly round and photo ready it looks straight off the Amazon 'silicone baby bump 6 8 months' listing. Hollywood's props department really outdid themselves this time."

However, plenty of others rushed to defend the star, with one user pointing out that 'pregnancy bumps aren't supposed to look identical', adding that Hathaway 'looks amazing'.





Hathaway confirmed she was expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman back in June, sharing a video of herself cradling her bump captioned 'Baby I'm yours'.

The couple are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July, the actress said the pregnancy came as a surprise, revealing she and Shulman were 'calling this one our buzzer-beater,' referencing a basketball shot made just before time runs out.

The actress has been open about her pregnancy journey on social media in recent months. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Hathaway has previously spoken candidly about her path to motherhood.

In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed she had experienced a miscarriage a decade earlier, saying "the first time it didn't work out for me." She explained that once her following pregnancy went well, she felt compelled to reach out to other women who had experienced loss, adding that she wanted them to know 'you don't have to always be graceful', and telling them, 'I see you and I've been you.'

Speaking to People earlier this month, Hathaway explained how motherhood has influenced the way she dresses.

“I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion,” she said.

“I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit. So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast,” she added.