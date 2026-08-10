This Is Us star Chrissy Metz spent 6 years ‘skeptical’ of GLP-1s and shares what changed her mind

Chrissy Metz says she had to do 'what was best for me,' as she opens up about her decision to take GPL-1s.

Last year, the Breakthrough star opened up about her 100lbs weight loss, in which she credited strength and weight training to aiding her transformation.

When asked about how she felt about using GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic to aid weight loss back then, she told the Daily Mail: "I think if you're not hurting anybody, and you're not hurting yourself, you should do what you feel is right for your body or your mind or whatever."

Now, she's opened up about her own journey, in an interview with E! News.

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Telling the outlet that she'd been 'skeptical for six years,' the 45-year-old said she was very 'diligent about how things work in the body'.

Chrissy recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

On what led to her decision to take the medication, Metz told the outlet: "I had a friend who was very thorough in his explanation, and he basically did a thesis on GLP-1s, alongside some information about the health history and of my family and my father.

It was then where the actor believed it was 'something she should look into'.

Metz then revealed she had been on diets since she was a child.

"I know I could lose weight, but I didn't know that I could quiet food noise, and I didn't know there were other factors," she added.

Metz said her reasoning behind it wasn't for 'vanity purposes,' nor due to pressure.

Instead, she thought: "'How can I be the healthiest for the longest, and how can I really make it a priority for my future?'"

The star recently made her Broadway debut on in & Juliet and told the outlet she wasn't sure if she would be able to do the 8 show run a week six months ago, claiming it's helped with her inflammation and 'overall health'.

Metz is currently starring in Broadway (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

She also said that due to 'quietened food noise,' which she wasn't even aware was a thing at first, she now has more time to place her mind on the show.

In a further interview with Today, Metz said that she advises anyone who is thinking about taking the medication to do their research first.

“Nothing is for everybody, and I think it’s important to be skeptical about anything we consume, put in our bodies, watch, listen to,” she said.

She also advised those thinking about the medication to consult with their doctors or another medical professional before making a final decision on whether to take the drugs or not.

Metz isn't the only celebrity who has used GLP-1 for weight loss.

A-Listers including Sharon Osbourne and Kris Jenner have opened up about using the medication, although both admitted to later quitting.

Jenner revealed she had stopped due to feeling 'severe nausea,' while Osbourne claimed she 'lost too much weight'.

As per Cleveland Clinic, the most common side effects include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, however, side effects vary.