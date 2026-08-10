This Is Us star Chrissy Metz spent 6 years ‘skeptical’ of GLP-1s and shares what changed her mind
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This Is Us star Chrissy Metz spent 6 years ‘skeptical’ of GLP-1s and shares what changed her mind

Metz listed a number of positive effects the medication had had besides weight loss

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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