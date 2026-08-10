Brad Pitt details time period he 'didn’t see a way out' as he opens up about family struggles
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Brad Pitt details time period he 'didn’t see a way out' as he opens up about family struggles

The actor also opened up about no longer being sober

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Topics: Brad Pitt, Mental Health, Angelina Jolie, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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