The Dukes of Hazzard's Ben Jones dies after wife confirms 'massive heart attack'

Ben Jones, a star of The Dukes of Hazzard and a former American politician, has died after suffering a heart attack aged 84.

The actor was best known for his role as bearded mechanic Cooter Davenport, a character he played across all seven seasons of the hit US series, which aired on CBS between 1979 and 1985.

Writing on Facebook, his devastated wife Alma Viator announced: "I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack. He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing rich full life.

"He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much."

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Tributes have since poured in from friends and fans alike, with one writing: "My sincerest condolences. Ben was the most wonderful and kind man. It's been 20 years since I had the good fortune of meeting him at Dukesfest '06, but it seems like only yesterday.

"He will remain in our hearts forever with nothing but happy memories, so he will never be truly gone."

The star tragically passed away aged 84. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

As another added: "I’m so sorry. I never met him, but he looked so sweet and happy in his pictures. It will be a hard adjustment to not having him by your side. I will pray for you and your family."

The star moved into US politics in 1989, when he became a member of the US House of Representatives for Georgia’s fourth district.

During his time in the House of Representatives, he served as a Democratic whip and was re-elected in 1990. However, he lost his seat in 1993 after the district boundaries were redrawn.

While he ran for office again in 1994 and 2002, he was unsuccessful both times.

Following his colorful and varied career, alongside his wife, Jones set up a Dukes of Hazzard museum and themed store next to the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

That was before releasing 13 albums as part of Cooter’s Garage Band.

The actor and former politician is now survived by his wife and their two children. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Following the announcement of the star's death, his Dukes of Hazzard co-star, Tom Wopat, wrote on Instagram: "Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business.

"He will be sorely missed... Denver Pyle frequently said to Ben, 'I'm not your Uncle Jesse!' But I feel like we lost a Duke cousin today."

Jones also leaves behind his two children, Rachel and Walker.