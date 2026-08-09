Harry Potter star reveals staggering amount of money she's made on OnlyFans

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has revealed the life-changing amount of money she's made since launching her OnlyFans account in 2025, with subscribers paying $6 a month for her service.

Cave, 39, is the star behind Lavender Brown, the character who shared a dormitory with Hermione Granger in the final three instalments in the franchise.

But her life is now is far from the magic of Hogwarts, after making $20,000 in just one day on the adult creator platform.

Speaking with The Times about her new venture, which she began just last year, the mom-of-four noted that while subscribers pay $6 to access her content, she makes far more through personalized 'paid-for messages'.

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"I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do," she said, speaking with the outlet.

"But it’s now been over a year and a half and it’s genuinely saved our lives."

The star set clear boundaries ahead of launching her account. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Cave admitted that starring in Harry Potter does not buy you a one way ticket to success, and after a number of failed auditions, she reached 'a point of complete desperation'.

She explained: "I couldn’t go and, say, work in a supermarket because I can’t afford the childcare, and also I don’t want people shouting Harry Potter spells at me as I work at Tesco.

"I could retrain but I can’t afford to do a degree. I had a breakdown and I thought, that’s it with acting, I give up. But also we have no money."

But the actress makes money quite differently to many other creators on OnlyFans.

Her content is largely focused on her hair, and pressed that she is always fully clothes in videos.

"My rule is the hair is the main character," she shared.

Cave noted her hair is the star of the show. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

"That’s how I justify it. It’s literally about hair: the texture of hair. The fetish. It’s very, very niche."

Cave detailed that her hair is down to her vagina, as she added: "I could trim it but the truth is, the weirder the better.

"For so long I’ve just been this quirky figure. After having four kids and feeling invisible for so long that was really appealing to me."

However, this isn't the case for everyone.

In fact, reports suggest the average OnlyFans creator makes far less than the figures you tend to see online.

The average creator earns around $150–$180 per month after the platform takes its 20 percent cut, as per Bent Box.