Britney spears issues five-word warning as she details botched Botox procedure
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Britney spears issues five-word warning as she details botched Botox procedure

The star claims to have been left with a droopy eye following a recent Botox procedure

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Topics: Britney Spears, Beauty, Instagram, Social Media, Health

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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