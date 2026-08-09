Britney spears issues five-word warning as she details botched Botox procedure

Britney Spears has given fans a glimpse at the aftermath of an 'embarrassing' Botox mishap, admitting she's desperate to 'be normal again'.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (August 7), where she shared some words of advice for fans considering getting Botox.

She alleged that her doctor 'put so much Botox in this left eye that it drooped down like that', giving her followers a glimpse at the side of cosmetic procedures that often goes unseen.

"It’s just now starting to raise up and be normal again," the star said, as she further described the experience as 'embarrassing'.

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The '...Baby One More Time' singer urged fans to 'be careful with your bodies', noting that her eyes had been affected for the last month.

"These people and these doctors, they can really mess your eyes up," Spears said.

The mom-of-two added: "Be careful with these people. They try to change, like, your face and try to, like, mess things up. Be careful with your bodies, because it’s yours and you own it. So, that’s it."

The singer noted that her eye had been affected for four weeks following the procedure. (@britneyspears/Instagram)

She captioned the clip: "You can’t trust anyone!!!"

The botched cosmetic procedure comes just months after the pop icon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and pleaded guilty to the lesser 'wet reckless' charge in a court hearing.

Following her arrest, Spears checked herself into a rehabilitation centre.

Her lawyer, Michael Goldstein, released a statement following the incident, in which he said on her behalf: "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct.

"She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney's decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI."

'I failed as a mother'

In recent days, the star admitted to feeling like she had 'failed' as a mom to her two boys.

She made a devastating confession about being a mom. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Writing alongside a picture of her children running on a beach, she wrote: "Those two little bodies came out of my belly ... Yes, they are mine ... Unfortunately it wasn’t until 5 years ago that I saw they were secretly taken to the beach by my mom and dad."

Spears said her sons spent the 'whole summer' with her parents at a time when she could not escape the paparazzi.

Addressing her kids and her religion, Spears said she 'lives in prayer' but one of her sons said 'it was all science he didn’t personally believe in God'.

"In that moment I believed I had failed as a mother because I know there is a Holy Spirit that sits high in the kingdom of God," the mom-of-two wrote.

Spears concluded the series of posts: "I want to get closer to God and get my heart in its most beautiful, spiritual way and have dreams again like I did when I used to go to Mexico!!!"