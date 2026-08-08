Anna Taylor-Joy says director's note from M. Night Shyamalan 'opened a whole other universe' for her
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Anna Taylor-Joy says director's note from M. Night Shyamalan 'opened a whole other universe' for her

M. Night Shyamalan gave Anna Taylor-Joy the advice while filming the 2016 movie 'Split'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Anya Taylor-Joy, Hollywood, Film and TV, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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