John Goodman is completely unrecognizable after 200lb weight-loss
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John Goodman is completely unrecognizable after 200lb weight-loss

Wizards of Waverly place star David DeLuise shared a photo with Hollywood legend John Goodman online

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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