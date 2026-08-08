John Goodman is completely unrecognizable after 200lb weight-loss

David DeLuise has delighted film fans with an unexpected selfie with John Goodman.

DeLuise, who is best known for starring in Wizards of Waverly Place, shared a snap to Instagram with 74-year-old Goodman in a grocery store on August 6.

"He was my childhood," he wrote about the Monsters Inc. alum. "Legend! I love that I get to say that to someone."

"If you know you know," DeLuise added.

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The photo has since been liked over 39,000 times and people were quick to comment on Goodman and his appearance. One person said: "So cool! I love him!!!"

"John Goodman is a living legend," said another, as a third wrote: "Is that John Goodman???? @daviddeluise he’s unrecognisable."

A different person echoed: "I love John Goodman! Yes he looks very different but I bet he feels great!"

David DeLuise shared a photo with John Goodman (David DeLuise/Instagram)

In 2023, Goodman confirmed that he'd dropped 200lb. Speaking to ABC News at the time, the Hollywood legend shared: "I just stopped eating all the time. I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically.

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits.

"Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining."

Revealing why he decided to make the change, Goodman shared candidly: "I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous."

Goodman, now 74, pictured in 2015 (John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Someone else who has had a notable weight loss is country music singer Jelly Roll.

The musician has lost around 300lb after becoming 'a prisoner in [his] own body' when he topped the scales at more than 500lb. Since then, Jelly Roll's been on the front of Men's Health magazine.

"I'm loving my body,” he told the outlet earlier this year. "This is a whole new thing for me, y'all, I've been imprisoned to a fat suit for 30-something years."

Jelly Roll went on: "You know, I was thinking, when I was 500-something pounds and walking a 40-minute mile, probably, I was screaming [that] I was going to be on the cover Men's Health. And, even to me, as wild as I think, and big of a dreamer as I am, that was pretty ambitious."