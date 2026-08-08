Britney Spears opens up on painful moment with son that left her feeling she ‘failed as a mom’

Britney Spears has opened up about being 'brainwashed' and supposedly failing as a mother in a new Twitter post.

Spears took to social media yesterday (August 7) and shares series of screenshots from notes she'd penned on her phone.

The singer shared a snap of her sons running on a beach and then wrote: "Those two little bodies came out of my belly ... Yes, they are mine ... Unfortunately it wasn’t until 5 years ago that I saw they were secretly taken to the beach by my mom and dad."

Spears said her sons spent the 'whole summer' with her parents and alleged that this was at a time that her dad would not let her go to a diner to eat hamburger 'with a new extremely cool friend' because of the attention she gets from the paparazzi.

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Britney Spears has shared a long post to Twitter addressing a series of different topics (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"I was never allowed to see my friend again or go out to old fashioned hamburger diners," she continued. "If you know me I love food ... The pictures I saw of my mom and dad in secret on the beach the whole summer with my children every weekend ... I wondered why I wasn’t a part of their secret cool outings.

"I felt demoralized to live in a country where it was accepted for people like my mom and dad to live secret lives with my children."

Spears then said she 'never got to be me', adding: "I used to be unbelievably intelligent and 100 percent I was brainwashed into an ignorant system where every goddamn person took advantage of me."

Addressing her kids and her religion, Spears said she 'lives in prayer' but one of her sons (whom she didn't specify) said 'it was all science he didn’t personally believe in God'.

"In that moment I believed I had failed as a mother because I know there is a Holy Spirit that sits high in the kingdom of God," the mom-of-two wrote.

Spears went to conclude her series of posts: "I want to get closer to God and get my heart in its most beautiful, spiritual way and have dreams again like I did when I used to go to Mexico!!!"

Britney pictured with her sons in 2013 (Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SONY)

The singer's sons – Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19 – recently made their runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Both of them walked in the Vetements' Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

The pair sat down with Vogue afterwards, where Jayden expressed his hopes of being asked to return to the runway.

"I feel like I could do better, since this was my first fashion show and everything," he said.

"I could master my walk better — I was definitely stiff because I was nervous. But Preston and I are trying to do music and other things."

Preston was more on the fence about pursuing a modelling career, however, but said he'd enjoyed his time in Paris.