Britney Spears opens up on painful moment with son that left her feeling she ‘failed as a mom’
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Britney Spears opens up on painful moment with son that left her feeling she ‘failed as a mom’

The singer shared a lengthly post to Twitter discussing various different things

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images)

Topics: Britney Spears, Celebrity, Twitter, News, Parenting

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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