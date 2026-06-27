Britney Spears's two sons have stepped into the spotlight in a brand new way, walking the runway together for the very first time.

Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, made their modelling debut on Friday at Paris Fashion Week, both appearing in the same show for Vetements' Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

Sean Preston walked in a long black silk jacket paired with a monochromatic black shirt and tie, jeans, and shiny black shoes, while his younger brother opted for a more casual look, faded blue jeans, a fitted white tank top and dark brown loafers, finished off with a leather belt and layered chains.

The brothers weren't the only famous faces on the catwalk either, with three-time Oscar nominee Sharon Stone also turning heads in a black-and-white outfit. North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and singer Maluma were also among those watching from the audience.

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Spears, 44, shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she married in Los Angeles in 2004.

The pair welcomed Sean Preston in 2005 and Jayden in 2006, before divorcing in 2007.

Sean Preston walked in a long black silk jacket paired with a monochromatic black shirt and tie, jeans, and shiny black shoes (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Why have Britney Spears's sons grown closer to her recently?

Federline ultimately retained majority custody of the boys, and reportedly received $40,000 a month in child support from Spears, which dropped to $20,000 once Sean Preston turned 18 in 2023.

Spears made her final child support payment in 2024 once Jayden also turned 18.

Since then, the singer has reportedly grown much closer to her two sons, so much so that Sean Preston added "Spears" to his social media handle back in April, dropping his father's surname entirely.

The pair are also said to have rallied around their mum following her arrest on DUI charges in March, with an insider claiming the boys helped stage an intervention that led to her entering rehab.

"She's been spiralling the last couple of years. And things weren't going great, and now with the boys re-entering her life, fully, this was a great opportunity," a source told Page Six in April.

Spears ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser "wet reckless" charge in May and avoided jail time.

Jayden opted for a more casual look with faded blue jeans, a fitted white tank top and dark brown loafers, finished off with a leather belt and layered chains.(Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

How does Britney Spears's relationship with her sons look now?

According to insiders, the "Toxic" singer's bond with her sons has flourished since the DUI scare, with time spent together described as "an absolute gift."

"It's just been really great for them to spend all of this time with their mum," the source said. "Britney loves them both equally. They are her whole world."

They added that the boys are simply there because "they want the best for her", a sentiment that seems to extend all the way to the Paris catwalk.