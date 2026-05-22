Bodycam footage of Britney Spears' arrest reveals what she asked police as they put her in handcuffs

Newly released dashcam footage has captured the moment Britney Spears was handcuffed by California Highway Patrol officers following her DUI arrest in March, and her very first question as cops walked her away said a lot.

According to a CBS News investigation report, Spears was drifting between lanes on U.S.101 when California Highway Police pulled her over, taking 15 seconds to respond to commands to stop. When she finally rolled down her window, the reporting officer noted a distinct smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Then things got even more interesting.

Spears argued with officers for around 10 minutes before getting out of the car. She told police she 'did not like' being told to exit, claimed she was worried about passing traffic, and when officers offered to drive her around the corner, she turned them down, and made a counter-offer instead.

"I'll make you food or lasagna, whatever you want. I have a pool," she told them.

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She also insisted she was 'totally fine' and capable of driving.

Once she did get out of the car, she appeared visibly unsteady, with officers noting 'rapid and slurred' speech.

Officers also noted she showed 'dramatic mood swings' during the encounter, and at points spoke in a British accent.

As she got out of the car, the bodycam footage shows her asking the police a question, saying: "Wait, did you guys take my phone?"

The officer assured Spears the phone was still in her purse.

Police officers stopped Britney Spears during a DUI arrest on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

"I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."

Spears told police she'd had a mimosa around six hours earlier and didn't feel drunk at all. She then reportedly told an officer: "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."

She also disclosed she had taken Lamictal, a medication used to treat bipolar disorder.

When officers searched the vehicle, police reported they found a bottle of Adderall not prescribed to Spears, and a wine glass sitting in the front cupholder.

Two breathalyzer tests taken roughly an hour after the stop came back at 0.06% and 0.05%, below California's legal limit of 0.08%, but blood was also drawn to test for drugs, with those results not included in the report.

Spears was released the morning after her arrest.

A rep told CBS News the incident was 'unfortunate' and 'completely inexcusable'. She voluntarily checked into rehab in April, and earlier this month pleaded guilty to reckless driving, receiving 12 months' probation and avoiding jail time.

This isn't the first time Spears has made headlines for the wrong reasons behind the wheel. Concerns about her driving had been building for months, in October 2025, footage circulated online allegedly showing her driving erratically outside a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, with witnesses claiming she nearly hit a pedestrian. She denied it was even her, calling it a "lookalike."

Britney Spears has been approached for comment