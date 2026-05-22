Legendary NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch, has sadly died at the age of 41.

NASCAR officially announced his death on Thursday, May 21, just hours after his family said he was hospitalized for an undisclosed but ‘severe illness.’

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," a statement read, on behalf of NASCAR, Kyle’s family and Richard Childress Racing.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch," the statement continued. "A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’"

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News of Kyle's death was announced on Thursday (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

The statement then concluded with a request for privacy while the family and those that knew Busch best mourn the loss of a beloved, father, husband and dear friend.

The heartbreaking news of Busch’s passing comes just hours after his family revealed he had been admitted to hospital, and would miss two upcoming races in North Carolina.

The racing icon had been due to compete at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the speedway in Concord, N.C. on Friday, May 22 and on Sunday, May 24 at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The news came just hours after Kyle was hospitalised (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the Busch family said. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

While no further details were given regarding the nature of his illness, the news that he was unwell comes just two weeks on since he requested medical attention during a race on May 10, in which he was described as having a ‘sinus cold.’

Born in Las Vegas on May 2, 1985, Busch was bitten by a love for racing at an early age, likely bolstered by his father, a mechanic, and his older brother, Kurt, who himself is also a NASCAR driver. He began his professional career in the early 00’s and soon became one of the most sought after drivers on the NASCAR circuit, swiftly wracking up a number of victories which continued into the 2010s when he won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2015 and 2019.

Thanks to his career on the track, NASCAR included Busch on its list of 75 greatest drivers in 2023 - cementing his place in history as a true racing legend.

He is survived by his wife of five years Samantha and their two children son Brexton, 11, and daughter Lennix, 4.