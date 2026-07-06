Everyday Traylor fans are treated to more details about the wedding of the century. The latest information comes from Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and it's adorable.

The celebrity couple are said to have had their reported 1000 guests sign strict NDAs, but there are a number of details that have been released to the public.

After the ceremony, a statement was put out, in which fans were told Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's close friend, and Hollywood star, Adam Sandler officiated the Madison Square Garden wedding.

Sandler has known Swift for years, with his daughters, Sunny and Sadie, being huge fans of the Cruel Summer singer.

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Kelce, on the other hand worked closely with Sandler in the movie Happy Gilmore 2, in 2025, in which he made a brief cameo.

Adam Sandler officiated Kelce and Swift's wedding at Madison Square Garden (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Although we're sure he cracked a few jokes here and there, Sandler, who has been married to actress and former model Jackie Sandler for two decades, gave the pair some sturdy marriage advice.

In an interview with CNN, Reid was asked what he remembered most about the star-studded day.

"Adam Sandler doing a phenomenal job with the vows," the 68-year-old coach told the outlet. "Just how he went about bringing a little bit of humor, but also some sensitivity."

Reid, who has been married for 45 years, was asked what advice he would give to the happy couple - but Sandler's advice was too good, he had to repeat it.

The coach revealed to reporters that the Hustle star told the couple: "'Kiss every chance you have, every day. Whether you're going to bed, or going to work, whenever. Go ahead and kiss her.'"

"It really was touching," he said.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed what advice Adam Sandler gave the couple (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Further expanding on Sandler's role in a press conference, reported by Deseret, Reid said Sandler was 'phenomenal'.

"He's crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married."

Reid isn't the only guest to have spoken out following the wedding.

Kelce's mom, Donna, faced the public less than 24 hours after the wedding, as she attended Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City.

Of course, Donna knew she couldn't avoid the questions, as she was asked what she could tell fans about the wedding.

Although she kept pretty tight-lipped, Donna answered: "I really can't say a heck of a lot, except it was magical man, magical!"

The Good Morning America hosts really had our backs on Saturday, when they revealed Stevie Nicks performed during the 'intimate' ceremony, in which Madison Square Garden was 'turned into a garden'.

We'll be refreshing our X feeds for the rest of the week waiting for anymore new info to drop!

But while we wait for that, here's what was reportedly served to the guests...

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.