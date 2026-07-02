Taylor Swift is famous for weaving Easter eggs into her music and public appearances, and now fans think she's been doing exactly that in the lead-up to her wedding.

The singer and Travis Kelce, both 36, are reportedly tying the knot this Friday, 3 July, three years after they first started dating.

As speculation around the event reaches fever pitch, it's already being compared to the Met Gala in terms of scale and secrecy, with not even guests said to have been told an exact date.

Details of the day have remained closely guarded, but reports suggest Swift and Kelce will be marrying at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with a 1,000-person celebration on the Friday and a smaller, more intimate gathering of around 100 people the night before, which some fans believe could be the actual ceremony.

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Now, eagle-eyed fans have been combing through Swift's recent public appearances and outfits, convinced they've spotted five clues pointing towards the big day.

Fans have long been following the couple's every move (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What are Taylor Swift's wedding Easter eggs?

The first relates to the couple's originally rumoured wedding date. Reports had suggested Swift and Kelce would marry at her Rhode Island home on 13 June, a date fans considered significant given Swift's well-documented love of numerology, with 13 being both her birthday and her lucky number.

The second clue is the venue itself. Madison Square Garden was initially dismissed by some fans as too corporate a choice, but the arena's windowless design and underground entrances reportedly offer Swift a level of privacy that an outdoor venue couldn't, while also holding sentimental value as the site of her first two concert tours.

A third potential clue came when Swift attended a Knicks game at the arena alongside Haim sisters Este and Alana, wearing a personalised t-shirt reading "Stevie Knicks."

Fans believe this may have hinted not just at the venue but at Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, who is rumoured to be performing at the wedding.

Eagle-eyed fans have been combing through Swift's recent public appearances and outfits, convinced they've spotted five clues pointing towards the big day (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Why do fans think the wedding date is significant?

The fourth clue centres on timing. While the wedding itself won't fall on 4 July, it is set to take place the Friday before the holiday weekend, something fans believe reflects both Swift and Kelce's all-American romance and her own history of hosting extravagant Independence Day celebrations.

The fifth and final clue relates to Swift's recent outfit choices. She was spotted in a structured, corseted Erdem mini-dress at the Toy Story 5 premiere, a style fans say is unusual for her, sparking speculation the British fashion house could be behind her wedding look. She was also seen carrying a bright yellow Dior bag with an otherwise understated outfit, which some believe hints at either a bold wedding day accessory or Dior as her designer of choice.

Swift has previously said she doesn't use Easter eggs to hide details about her personal life, but fans remain convinced this wedding is proving to be the exception.

There's also a chance all the speculation is simply playing into Swift's hands. Given she has reportedly moved wedding plans once already after details became public, some fans believe Madison Square Garden could be a decoy, with photos of what appeared to be a hen do at her Rhode Island home in late June fuelling theories that the real event may be happening elsewhere entirely.

For now, fans will have to wait for Friday to find out which theories hold up.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

July 2023

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City. He later admits on his New Heights podcast that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but was unsuccessful.

September 2023

Swift makes her debut appearance at one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, watching from a suite alongside his mum, Donna. Swift and Kelce are seen leaving the stadium together.

October 2023

The singer supports Kelce at another one of his games, this time in New Jersey. She's joined by the likes of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

Later this month, Swift and Kelce are snapped holding hands in New York after both making surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.

November 2023

Speaking of how their romance came about, Kelce tells The Wall Street Journal: “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was. I had somebody playing Cupid.”

December 2023

In her TIME Person of the Year interview, Swift reveals that she and Kelce spent ‘a significant amount of time’ getting to know each other before she was seen at his NFL games.

She adds: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

January 2024

A video shows the pair sharing a kiss to celebrate the New Year.

February 2024

A huge moment for Swifties (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Swift travels from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Kelce and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

The couple has a loved-up celebratory moment on the field after the game, hugging and kissing away.

Later this month, the NFL star is seen supporting his girlfriend at an Eras Tour show in Sydney.

June 2024

The couple go Instagram official after Swift’s first Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium. The singer posts a selfie of them with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage.

The crossover we didn't know we needed (Instagram/@taylorswift)

A day later, Kelce makes his Eras Tour debut, joining Swift on stage at Wembley. He dons a tuxedo and top hat for the transition between ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ and ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’.

September 2024

While accepting the Video of the Year award at the VMAs for her song ‘Fortnight’, Swift says: “The thing is, this video seems very sad when you watch it, but actually it was like, the most fun video to make.

“Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say ‘Cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone like, cheering, and like, ‘Woo!’ Like from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

December 2024

Kelce throws Swift an Eras Tour-themed party to celebrate her record-breaking tour.

February 2025

Swift once again attends the Super Bowl, however, Kelce’s team are less successful this time.

June 2025

The couple step out for their red carpet debut at Kelce's Tight End University in Nashville.

August 2025

Swift finally appears on New Heights, where she announces her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The couple also give a rare insight into their relationship, with the hitmaker joking that the podcast ‘got her a boyfriend’.

On 26 August, Swift and Kelce share news of their engagement on Instagram with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”



