Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding must have been an experience of a lifetime, and considering quests were lucky enough to win expensive prizes during a raffle...what could be better?

You read that correctly. T-Swift and T-Kelce held a raffle at their nuptials, which isn’t something I’ve ever heard about before.

However, it wasn’t a prize draw with cheap pulls...no, there were gifts worth thousands in there, and one of those items has been revealed.

For those who have somehow missed the news, Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce tied the knot in New York's Madison Square Garden, on Friday (July 3), with approximately 1,000 guests in attendance.

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With A-Listers like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, Adam Sandler – the officiant - and Kelce's teammates, the star power was real.

But the couple weren’t the only people to face a major win that day – so did Jackie Tranquill, wife of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Oh, to be friends with celebrities.

Jackie and Drue attended the pair’s wedding, and celebrated the happy newlyweds in a social media post, which also showed off some pictures of their newborn son.

However, in one slide, Jackie could be seen holding a raffle ticket in her hand as an expensive Chanel handbag sat in the background.

Showing off her new purse on Instagram, it looks like it could be a Chanel 25 small handbag with grained calfskin and gold-tone metal – which, according to Chanel’s website, costs $6,700 at retail price.

Imagine going to a friend’s wedding, only to come home with Chanel.

“Freedom, Friends & fútbol,” Tranquill captioned the post, which also included images of her purple floral wedding guest gown, some good food, and the Fourth of July celebrations.

She added a ‘congrats to the newly weds ‘ and ‘Happy 250th America & of course, let’s go USA!’





“WHAT A WEEKEND, WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!,” she ended the post saying.

But what’s even more shocking is this isn’t even the only Chanel bag to have been raffled.

According to Page Six Hollywood, Canadian singer Avril Lavigne also won a Chanel bag at the wedding party, and there were also options of winning a 1970 Chevy car.

Someone tell me how to befriend Swift, pronto.

Anyway, the Raffle win was met with differing opinions, with some calling it ‘tacky’ while others were green with envy.

One person said: “Stunning!!! And that Chanel 25.”

Another wrote: “Tacky to win prizes at a wedding?!?! But you look beautiful!!”

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Here are some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list who have shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”