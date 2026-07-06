One of the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has revealed the emotional vow that Travis made at the ceremony.

The ceremony took place in Madison Square Garden in New York, where they exchanged vows in front of a a host of guests thronging with celebrities.

Adam Sandler oversaw the marriage, with the couple reading their own vows to each other.

Sandler has known Swift for years, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid complimented him on the ceremony.

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When asked what he remembered about the day, Reid told CNN: "Adam Sandler doing a phenomenal job with the vows. Just how he went about bringing a little bit of humor, but also some sensitivity."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty)

But another guest revealed that many people in the room were left emotional during the ceremony, not least Swift herself, the Daily Mail reports.

This was a part of the vows where Travis had made a particular promise to Swift, which the guest said resulted in 'a lot of tear-drying'.

The guest revealed that Kelce 'kept it together' despite being 'nervous' when he was standing at the altar in Madison Square Garden.

"He kept it together," said the guest. "And there was a lot of tear drying because Taylor looked tearful during a part in the vows where he promised to protect her forever."

George Stephanopoulos, who hosts Good Morning America, shared that the vows were 'real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving'.

Two other guests in attendance at the wedding shared with NBC News that Kelce also appeared 'emotional' during the vows, and that the audience were also reduced to tears.

Signs outside Madison Square Garden marking the occasion (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Robin Gentry, Swift's auntie, told LBC: "They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed."

And these were far from the only people to spill some of the beans after the wedding either, with Kelce's mom Donna also sharing a glimpse of the wedding while she was going to Macy's 50th Fourth of July celebration less than a day after the ceremony.

Donna was tight lipped about the specific details, but did give some insight, saying: "I really can't say a heck of a lot, except it was magical man, magical!"

Some reports have said that the newlywed celebrity couple even made the guests at the wedding sign NDAs ahead of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, screens outside the venue were emblazoned with a message marking the occasion, saying 'JUST&T MARRIED'.

But what else have guests at the wedding said so far?

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Here are some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list who have shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”