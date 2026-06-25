An American football star invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has revealed the strict rule all guests must follow at their nuptuals - but shared how he plans to break it.

It's the wedding that everyone is trying to get a glimpse of, after the celebrity couple got engaged in August 2025.

Reports suggest that after months of rumors and speculation, Swift and Kelce appear likely to hold their wedding at Madison Square Garden around the July 4 holiday, with the streets around the iconic venue to be shut down for around two days starting July 2.

And while details surrounding the iconic wedding have been kept largely under-wraps, one person on the guest list has revealed a major rule that people have been requested to follow on the day.

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Chatting with ExtraTV at the Tight Ends & Friends Concert earlier this week (June 23), George Kittle confirmed that he was invited to the upcoming wedding, and that he plans on breaking one of their wedding rules.

The couple are rumored to tie the knot this summer in New York. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers tight end said: "They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin."

As he joked: "Sounds expensive, too."

Kittle added that Swift is 'just so kind, and it’s awesome to have her around'.

And he's not the only NFL player excited to attend the wedding of the year.

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of NFL star Kyle Juszczyk, told Page Six: "Oh my gosh, everyone’s just so excited for them. We’ve known Travis for a while now, and we’re just so happy that he found his person.





"Really, it is just excitement … it’s the royal wedding!"

Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors in 2023, after the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that he had unsuccessfully tried to give the superstar a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Announcing their engagement just two years later, the couple wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

During an appearance on the BBC's Graham Norton Show, Swift hinted that it could be a big event with a large guest list, but has kept a tight lid on specifics.

The New York Times reported that 'around 1,000 guests would gather' for the celebration, 'with possible stage appearances'.