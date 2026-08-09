Former Kardashian nanny addresses rumor she slept with Travis Barker
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Former Kardashian nanny addresses rumor she slept with Travis Barker

Leah Barrs worked for Kourtney Kardashian from 2019 until 2022 and took care of her children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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