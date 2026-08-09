Former Kardashian nanny addresses rumor she slept with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s former nanny has revealed whether a rumor that she had been the mistress to her hubby, Travis Barker, is true or not after having been with the family for three years.

Leah Barrs was part of the family from 2019 until 2022, and at that time, helped to care for Barrs cared for Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick’s three children.

Those were Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11.

Since then, she has been a star in her own right, and appeared on the reality TV show, Million Dollar Nannies.

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But after past controversy with a former client, the rumor that she could have entered an affair with Barker came up during an appearance on Harry Jowsey’s Boyfriend Material podcast.

There, she was quick to say it like it was.

Leah Barrs was the nanny for Kourtney Kardashian from 2019 until 2022 (Instagram/@leahbarrs)

“No, oh my gosh, no,” the nanny said.

But she clarified she had previously slept with a single father who she worked for years prior Kardashian and Barker's relationship, which led to the pair sharing two-year-old son Rocky.

She explained how it came around that her relationship with the client came to be known.

“So, this was when I first moved to Los Angeles. I was 22,” the 31-year-old said.

She had confided in a fellow nanny on the Hulu show, which led to it becoming gossip.

The family she was working for then found out and allegedly fired her.

However, Barrs said she had believed the man she slept with and worked for was her 'friend'.

“I did him a favor one night, and he came back from his event,” she said on the podcast. “The daughter was asleep. Technically, I’m clocked out. He is my friend. I’ve always thought he was hot. We hook up.”

Barrs added: “It’s just something that was so insignificant, like so long ago that just got blown out of proportion.”

She denied sleeping with Travis Barker (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

But this secret is what led to her firing on the show, which she says you can see how it impacted her on screen.

“I cried episodes one through eight,” she said, however, realized 'it was my own fault' because she 'should’ve just closed my mouth' and not told anyone about it.

She also told People of the incident: “I was young—I was 22 at the time. And I shouldn’t have done that.”

“I was working for him that night, so I shouldn’t have crossed that line. But I’m not that person today,” she continued. “[Now], he’s happily married. Pack it up.”

As for how she ended up nannying for the Kardashian, she had previously told The New York Post it came together after she was connected to her via an LA pastor.

“It was fate,” Barrs claimed at the time. “He said, ‘I think you would be perfect for the position. Would you want to work for the Kardashians? I was like, ‘Holy s***. This is crazy! YES!’”

She then got the job, and said it came with a lot of things that 'was beyond nannying.'

“I learned a lot about myself – [Kourtney] really taught me to be a better worker,” she went on to say. “Networking, being the best version of myself.”