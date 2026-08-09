Liam Payne's final moments revealed in unseen pictures

Liam Payne's final hours have been detailed following the release of new CCTV images, as two women he allegedly paid to visit his hotel in Argentina have now spoken out.

The One Direction star died after fatally falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

And while the moments leading up to the tragedy have been largely kept private, CCTV footage obtained by the Daily Mail now give an insight into the events which unfolded before his death.

The images show Payne in the lobby with two girls that he allegedly paid to be at the hotel with him, both of whom have claimed they had consensual sex with him on the night of October 16, 2024.

Advert

Others show the singer allegedly swinging around a lamp post.

The CCTV images from the hall capture waiters reportedly delivering buckets of chilled alcohol to his room, with receipts claiming Payne spent more than $600,000 on whisky prior to falling from the balcony.

ldana Serrano and Lucila Goite, the girls who claim to have shared the night with the 31-year-old, recalled him serenading them with his own songs, before requesting cocaine.

Liam was just 31 years old when the tragedy unfolded. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Last week (August 2), The Mail on Sunday reported statements from the women, one of which allegedly said: "During our time there, we had sex with him - which was consensual sex - only once, and he wore protection.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the women asked to be paid a fee of around $5,000 for their time and work.

However, Payne apparently became irritated when an international ‘wire transfer’ supposedly failed; he asked them if he could use PayPal instead, which they declined.

“We did not and could not download it at the time,” the women said.

Further pictures show the two women waiting in reception before they were seemingly greeted by the star and ushered up to his third-floor room.

The star had reportedly suffered with addiction years prior to his death. (Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC)

Court documents also detailed Whatsapp messages sent by hotel staff to each other about Payne, as hotel manager Gilda Martin allegedly wrote: "This person is going to be very intense throughout his stay.

"It’s important that we tell him 'no', always kindly and with excuses."

"Will do whatever we can," one person reportedly replied.

A toxicology report after his death revealed that the dad-of-one had cocaine, alcohol and the powerful sedative Klonopin in his body at the time of the tragedy.

Two of the hotel workers, Ezequiel Pereyra, 22, and waiter Braian Paiz, 26, were charged with supplying drugs to the singer, for which they spent months in jail.

They have now been released on bail and deny all charges.