Taylor Swift makes brutal swipe after Trump uses 'august' in TikTok
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Taylor Swift makes brutal swipe after Trump uses 'august' in TikTok

The pair have previously clashed on social media, most recently with a White House post after Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Topics: Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, TikTok

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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