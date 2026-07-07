President Donald Trump has been called out online after he made a comment about Taylor Swift’s popularity just days after she got married to Travis Kelce.

Trump and Swift have had a famously bad relationship following her music being used in the promotion of his 2024 presidential nemesis, Kamala Harris.

Trump had nicer words to say about the singer's engagement to Kelce back in August 2025, but he has made a number of jabs about her over the years, with one being as recent as July 4.

As the US celebrated its 250th birthday, and Swift and Kelce celebrated getting married the day before, the White House commented an image that had ‘Trump is your president’ superimposed over Swift’s marriage announcement posters at Madison Square Garden.

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Donald Trump has made many jibes at Taylor Swift (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)

Now, Trump has allegedly falsely claimed he's ‘by far’ the top followed account on TikTok in an Oval Office conversation with reporters just yesterday (July 6).

He the addressed his apparent TikTok popularity, the dangers of the app, and also his ranking on the ‘list’ of accounts.

“It was announced about two days ago, the new numbers just came out, you know who the number one person in Tic Tac is by far?,” he asked, apparently mispronouncing 'TikTok'.

"Trump, me. I'm number one… Taylor Swift was number eleven. I'm number one on TikTok by far. The numbers just came out, and I said, 'Well, I'm hearing about how they influence. They are talking about [how] they're a tremendous danger because of the influence. If they influence so badly, I'm saying all things like I love our country, we have to stop Communism. We're doing a lot of things,'" Trump said, continuing his latest bid to stop an apparent rise in Communists in the US.

He then added: "I'm by far number one. It was sent to me by — the list comes out number one and two. I was number one by a lot.”

When contacted for comment, the White House directed UNILAD to a Truth Social post in which Trump shared an image of TikTok stats, along with the caption: "From Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok: 'Attached are the latest numbers of the President on TikTok. All time views of #Trump TikToks are now at 425 billion. Also, 1 billion new views across UFC 250, Trump's Iran Peace Deal and “Happy Birthday, Mr. President' TikToks in just 48 hours! Wishing the President a belated happy birthday!'."

At the time of writing, Donald Trump’s TikTok following count is at 16.7 million followers, while Taylor Swift’s is 33.5 million.

According to Epidemic Sound,Trump isn’t on the list of the top 10 TikTok accounts.

Responding to Trump's comments, one viewer questioned: "Did he just say Tic tac?"

A community post on a video of Trump's comments adds: "Trump has 16.6M TikTok followers, not #1; Taylor Swift has 33.5M."

Trump's claim came after he began by talking about all the ‘high I.Q.’ people he knows, noting: "I'm a cheerleader for geniuses. I love geniuses. I love high I.Q. people He is a high I.Q. Person. I love high I.Q. People. I speak to Elon [Musk], I speak to Mark [Zuckerberg], I speak to Jeff [Bezos], everybody … At my first inauguration, none of them were standing behind me, they were just the opposite. At the last inauguration, every one of them was standing behind me. It was sort of… amazing. I speak to all of them, and I encourage them. I want them to be tremendously successful."