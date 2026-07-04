Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has dominated headlines all week, with the pair's every move scrutinised by fans desperate for a glimpse of the ceremony.

But one reaction to the newlywed's big announcement has raised more than a few eyebrows.

The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, in front of a reported 1,000 guests including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively.

Following the ceremony, digital billboards outside the arena lit up with the message 'JusT&T Married' to confirm the pair were now officially husband and wife.

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It didn't take long for the internet to have its say, and one particular response has since gone viral.





What did the White House say about Taylor Swift's wedding?

The White House's official X account shared its own spoof version of the announcement on Friday, posting a mocked-up billboard that swapped out the couple's celebratory message entirely.

Instead of 'JusT&T Married', the parody image read "Trump is your president," captioned with the words "IT'S HAPPENED!!'.

The post appears to be a continuation of the ongoing back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and the pop icon.

This isn't the first intervention the president has made on the couple's celebrations this week either.

A day earlier, on Thursday, July 2, the president shared an Eras-themed tour poster surrounded by historical figures including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, alongside a caption referencing one of Swift's own song lyrics.

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election prompting the ire of Donald Trump on Truth Social (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRESAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Has Donald Trump commented on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding before?

Trumps history with Swift stretched back to the 2024 presidential election, when the singer endorsed his rival, then-Vice president Kamala Harris.

He didn't hold back at the time, writing on Truth Social "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

He continued to take aim at the star in May 2025, again via Truth Social, joking that she was "No longer 'hot'" since his earlier comments

Despite the apparent feud, Trump softened his tone somewhat when asked about the couple's engagement back in August 2025.

Speaking to reporters at the time, he said he wished the pair 'a lot of luck', adding that he believed Kelce was 'a great player' and a 'great guy'.

He followed this up by saying Swift was a 'terrific person'.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally said 'I do' on Friday afternoon (Taylorswift / Instagram)

Swift and Kelce, who first began dating in the summer of 2023, announced their engagement in August 2025 with a joint social media post showing the NFL star down on one knee. Swift referenced their respective day jobs in the caption at the time, joking that "your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Given the scale of security around Friday's wedding, with blacked-out cars and an underground entrance reportedly used to keep prying eyes away, it seems unlikely the newlyweds will have seen the White House's dig in the moment.

Whether either of them addresses it once the celebrations wind down remains to be seen.







