Bridgerton fan-favorite star set for reduced role in upcoming season

Dearest Gentle Reader, prepare yourselves: another major member of the Ton is officially scaling back their presence on Bridgerton.

Reports have confirmed that one of the hit Netflix romance drama's central stars is taking a step back from the upcoming season, reducing their screen time significantly compared to previous instalments.

The decision comes down to a familiar hurdle for the high-profile Regency juggernaut—busy filming schedules, outside theatrical commitments, and rising demand for the show's breakout ensemble cast.

The move follows Bridgerton's established anthology format, which mirrors Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels by putting a different sibling's quest for love at the centre of each season.

Advert

Once a character’s central romance reaches its happily-ever-after conclusion, the series routinely transitions former romantic leads into reduced, cameo-style appearances to make room for the next sibling's storyline.

Fans previously weathered similar transitions across earlier seasons, most notably when Regé-Jean Page departed following Season 1, and Phoebe Dynevor subsequently stepped back following Daphne’s central arc.

Yet for the upcoming season, it is fan favorite Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) that will be taking a backseat as the smash hit show continues.

Nicola Coughlan's character Penelope Featherington will be taking a step back for the upcoming season (Netflix)

A bittersweet departure

“It’s bittersweet,” the actress, 39, told E! News in an interview published Tuesday.

“I feel like, God, I had such an epic run,” she continued. “I think that’s part of the beauty of that world is it keeps reinventing itself. Every season being a new story — it takes on a different guise.”

As regular viewers will know, Coughlan’s character was the original Lady Whistledown, the secret author behind Regency London’s gossip pamphlet.

Under the pen name, Featherington anonymously wrote about all of the juicy gossip unfolding around her, but her identity was finally rumbled at the end of series 3.

By series four, Penelope was left reeling from the fallout, but by the season's end a mysterious new author had resurrected the column - with no hints about who had picked up the pen.

Coughlan is by her own admission, unaware of who the new writer is, and told E! News that the lack of knowledge was due to being “really bad at keeping secrets.”

“I told everyone and said I was her,” she said. “So they know not to tell me. But I genuinely have no clue and it’s quite nice not to know. I don’t need to know.”

What Lies Ahead

While viewers will undoubtedly miss seeing Penelope as a central fixture at the lavish balls and family gatherings, sources close to the production emphasize that taking a step back does not necessarily shut the door on future guest appearances as the multi-season saga continues.

Production on the upcoming season remains in full swing, with showrunners focusing their narrative lens on the next high-stakes societal scandal, romantic entanglements, and the ever-watchful gaze of Lady Whistledown.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the new season.