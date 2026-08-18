Bridgerton fan-favorite star set for reduced role in upcoming season
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Bridgerton fan-favorite star set for reduced role in upcoming season

Netflix's hit Regency romance is undergoing another cast shuffle as key lead Nicola Coughlan scales back screen time.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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