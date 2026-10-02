For all the chaos inside the castle, The Traitors is governed by a surprisingly strict rulebook behind the scenes.

Contestants are cut off from phones and the outside world, kept away from parts of the castle and aren’t even allowed to know what time it is.

And when the cameras stop rolling, the rules don’t simply disappear.

The restrictions are designed to protect the game’s secrets and stop contestants from gaining information that could give them an advantage.

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The Sun reported that the cast face a strict set of rules, with contestants also signing non-disclosure agreements.

Former winner Harry Clark has previously said he wished he could have told everyone he had won, but was unable to because of his NDA.

Here are three of the strictest rules facing the UK cast.

Traitors take an oath with Claudia Winkleman promising to keep the identities of their fellow Traitors secret. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Why can’t The Traitors contestants have phones or know the time?

Contestants are not allowed personal phones, laptops or other devices that could connect them to the outside world.

Producer Mike Cotton previously explained that players have no access to the internet or telephones and cannot communicate with people outside the game.

That isolation extends to something most people would barely think twice about: checking the time.

There are reportedly no clocks in the castle or contestants’ rooms, meaning players have to rely on production to tell them where they need to be and when.

The cast also don't return to a normal hotel routine after filming.

According to former contestant Maddy Smedley, players are taken to their accommodation without being told where it is. She said contestants were blindfolded during the journey, which lasted around 30 minutes from the castle.

They then remain at their accommodation unless they have permission to leave, with security in place to prevent contestants from moving between rooms and chatting away from filming.

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors at Andross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Can The Traitors contestants expose another Traitor?

Possibly the most complicated rule concerns the players who are secretly working against the Faithful.

When someone is recruited as a Traitor, they take an oath with Claudia Winkleman promising to murder every night and keep the identities of their fellow Traitors secret.

That means a Traitor cannot simply reveal themselves to prove another player is also a Traitor.

But there is an important technicality: they can accuse another Traitor, provided they do not expose their own identity or explain that their knowledge comes from being a Traitor themselves.

There are physical boundaries too. Former Faithful Matt Harris told the BBC that contestants cannot wander freely around the castle and are restricted to areas where cameras have been set up.

And despite spending their days at Andross Castle, contestants don't sleep there. They are taken elsewhere after filming, with the secrecy surrounding their accommodation helping prevent them from knowing who is returning to the castle for the Traitors' secret meetings.