Mario Lopez breaks silence after Saved by the Bell co-star revealed what she gets paid from the show
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Mario Lopez breaks silence after Saved by the Bell co-star revealed what she gets paid from the show

The actor once earned just $1,500 an episode as the hit sitcom became a ratings success

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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