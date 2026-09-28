Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows' tragic final words to his three kids before his death revealed on show
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Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows' tragic final words to his three kids before his death revealed on show

Meadows is seen FaceTiming his family prior to his death during a recent episode

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Captain Rick Shelford/Instagram

Topics: Celebrity, US News, Film and TV

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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