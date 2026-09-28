Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows' tragic final words to his three kids before his death revealed on show

Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows' final words to his three young children were captured during a heartbreaking FaceTime call to his family.

Meadows was just 25 when his life was tragically taken while working aboard the Aleutian Lady for Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch.

The young deckhand had joined the crew hoping to pursue his love of fishing and provide for his family, but on February 25, 2026, he fell overboard while the vessel was in the Bering Sea, around 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Despite his crewmates’ efforts to rescue him, Meadows was unable to be revived.

Now, months after his death, more details have emerged about what happened to the Deadliest Catch star and the events surrounding his tragic final moments.

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The series covered the before and after of the late deckhand’s death during a recent (September 25) episode.

During the show, Meadows expressed that it was a 'heart-wrencher' that his two younger children didn't understand why he was gone for so long at any given time.

The dad of three died earlier this year. (Discovery)

"I hope you’re being safe. If you’re not being safe, you better be safe," his daughter to said to him during a tragic call.

In which he responded: "Oh, I’m being safe."

Following the devastating loss, a Discovery Channel spokesperson issued a statement which read: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows.

"This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."

Meadows participated in an interview while preparing food on the boat before his death, in which he said he'd come onboard 'to try to support my family'.

His final words to his children were captured during the show. (captain_rick_shelford/Instagram)

"It’s been one of my dreams and goals to make it up here, that’s why I’m up here," he added.

During the series, the deckhand noted that his children are aged one, two and four.

When a producer asked what he would say to his kids, the 25-year-old said: "Work towards your dreams and goals, don’t let anything slow you down. If you put your mind to it, you can do anything. I just want my kids to know I want them to work hard and be successful in life."

Deadliest Catch has given viewers an insight into the notoriously dangerous world of commercial crab fishing in Alaska for more than two decades, with its crews facing freezing temperatures, huge waves and unpredictable conditions at sea.