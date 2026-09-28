Pregnant Anne Hathaway was forced to skip Hot Ones after doctor’s stark warning

Anne Hathaway hoped she would be able to go on 'Hot Ones' for her Verity press tour, but her doctor advised her against it.

Hathaway has had an extremely busy year, with Verity marking her fifth movie of 2026 following Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street.

In the upcoming film adaption of Coleen Hoover's book with the same title, Hathaway plays Verity Crawford. Dakota Johnson and Josh Harnett also star in Verity as Lowen Ashleigh and Jeremy Crawford.

Her character actually appears on 'Hot Ones' in the film, so Hathaway thought it made sense for her to do it as part of the press tour too.

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During filming, the 43-year-old said she had three spicy hot wings before going on to swap out for 'dummy wings'. But the fictional 'Hot Ones' interview is the closest she'll be getting from sitting across from Sean Evans for the foreseeable in light of the fact that she's currently pregnant with her third child.

Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby number three (Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

In the movie, Hathaway also has a scripted scene with Alex Cooper when her character Verity is a guest on Call Her Daddy.

Speaking (in real life) on Talk of the Townsends podcast, Hathaway shared: "Alex Cooper and Call Her Daddy was scripted, and then I, just, in a production meeting, said, 'Is that enough to establish Verity as an iconic cultural figure?' Because in my head, if we could do something like, I don’t know, get a Gayle King interview and 'Hot Ones', that would be kind of the triple crown trifecta."

She went on to say of doing 'Hot Ones' as part of her current press tour: "I thought that I was gonna be able to do the 'Hot Ones' challenge to do press for this film because it just made sense.

"But then I got pregnant, and my doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labour. So I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s gonna happen. Maybe next year."

Verity hits theaters in just a few days time on October 2. The synopsis for the highly anticipated film reads (as per Rotten Tomatoes): "Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity.

"After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession."

Early reviews of the film have been very divided, says ScreenRant. One person called it 'Colleen Hoovers' worst film adaptation to date', while another described it as 'Epic. Unhinged. Stressful'.