Pregnant Anne Hathaway was forced to skip Hot Ones after doctor’s stark warning
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Pregnant Anne Hathaway was forced to skip Hot Ones after doctor’s stark warning

Anne Hathaway, 43, is currently expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Topics: Anne Hathaway, Entertainment, Celebrity, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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