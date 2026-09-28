Sylvester Stallone reveals he became bulimic filming Rocky III as he details the toll of his body obsession
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Sylvester Stallone reveals he became bulimic filming Rocky III as he details the toll of his body obsession

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has opened up about his eating disorder for the first time in his career

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Topics: Sylvester Stallone, Mental Health, Hollywood, Celebrity, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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